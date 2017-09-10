Wyoming Cowboys Register First Shutout Since 2010

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 9, 2017) – The Wyoming Cowboys (1-1) scored on their first two drives of the game and won their eighth home game in their last nine home contests, defeating Gardner-Webb (0-2) by a final score of 27-0 in Wyoming’s 2017 home opener on Saturday in War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming’s shutout was the first since shutting out Colorado State 44-0 on Nov. 20, 2010, in Laramie.

“I thought that it was going to be important that we start the game strong and fast, which we did,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Great energy by our defense, kicking game was solid and the passing game was effective. We moved down the field and put up some numbers, which was encouraging. There is no doubt our defense kept fighting, tackling and pursuing the football.”

The Cowboys outgained the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 393 total yards to 195. With their 24-0 halftime lead, the Cowboys shut out an opponent in the first half for the first time since Sept. 14, 2013 against Northern Colorado, when they led 21-0 at half. The first-half shutout marked the first time Wyoming shut out an opponent in either half since shutting out Colorado State in the second half of a 38-17 win on Oct. 1, 2016.

Wyoming outgained Gardner-Webb 161-13 in the first quarter, 297-77 in the first half. Junior quarterback Josh Allen completed 10 of 12 passes for 142 yards and a TD in the first quarter. For the game, he completed 22 of 32 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore Austin Conway amassed seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. His 34-yard catch-and-run to the end zone marked the first receiving touchdown of his career. Conway’s game totals of 11 catches for 135 yards are both single-game career highs.

Allen found sophomore C.J. Johnson on completions of 47 and 29 yards in the second quarter, the 29-yarder going for a touchdown. Johnson’s 110 yards in the first half set a new single-game career high for him. He finished the game with six catches for 130 yards.

Wyoming limited Gardner-Webb quarterback Tyrell Maxwell to two completions on seven pass attempts for 22 yards. Wyoming has limited both of its 2017 opponents to less than 10 completions.

Allen led the Pokes on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on UW’s first possession of the game. Allen and Conway connected on five completions of 11, 11, 7, 10 and 8 yards on the opening possession. Redshirt sophomore running back Kellen Overstreet capped off the drive with a one-yard TD run. Sophomore place-kicker Cooper Rothe converted the extra point to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 9:55 to play in the first quarter.

On the second drive of the game, Allen hit Conway on a 34-yard completion, followed by an 11-yard strike from Allen to Johnson and the drive concluded with a 27-yard TD pass from Allen to Conway. It was the first touchdown reception of Conway’s career.

At the end of the first quarter, the Cowboys had accounted for 161 yards of total offense on 21 plays to only 13 yards of total offense on eight plays for Gardner-Webb.

The second quarter saw Wyoming score on two of its three possessions. Rothe hit a 28-yard field goal to end a seven-play, 69-yard drive, giving the Cowboys a 17-0 lead.

Wyoming’s final scoring drive of the second quarter was set up by a 45-yard punt return by Conway, giving the Pokes the ball at the 37-yard line. After an eight-yard catch by sophomore John Okwoli, Allen stepped up in the pocket and threw a strike to Johnson for 29 yards for a UW touchdown to make it 24-0 heading into the half.

The Cowboys added another field goal by Rothe from 29 yards out with 1:52 remaining. The field goal was setup on an interception by junior safety Andrew Wingard, the fourth of his career.

The Cowboys are back home next Saturday hosting Oregon at War Memorial Stadium for a 5:00 p.m. kick of. That will be broadcast on 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 4:00 p.m. or streamed at www.99KSIT.com.