Wyoming Cowboys Wrestlers Take On Jackrabbits Tonight

LARAMIE, Wyo. (January 11, 2017) – For the first time since late November, the University of Wyoming wrestling team will welcome an opponent and host a pair of duals this weekend inside the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Cowboys, 1-4 overall, open the weekend by hosting Big 12 foe and 20th-ranked South Dakota State on Friday at 7 p.m. MT, before facing Pac-12 member Oregon State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Jackrabbits enter the week with a 6-2 record, as the Beavers hold a 1-3 mark so far in the 2016-17 season. Fans can follow the action on Trackwrestling or watch live with a subscription to FloWrestling.

The Series with No. 20 South Dakota State:

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Jackrabbits 15-2 in a matchup that dates back to 1954.

UW dropped a 22-15 decision to South Dakota State last season in Brookings, S.D. The Pokes were dealt a blow early in the dual with an injury default at 125 pounds and lost three matches by one point with two of those wins for SDSU coming on riding time. Drake Foster, Bryce Meredith and Chaz Polson earned victories for Wyoming last year. Polson, wrestling at 165, led the way with a technical fall for the Brown and Gold.

Along with being the 20th-ranked team, SDSU has won its last five duals. Most recently, it dominated Boise State and Northern Colorado last weekend. South Dakota State defeated Boise State 37-3 last Friday before completing the weekend sweep with a 34-6 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday. The Jackrabbits have two wrestlers that are in the latest Intermat individual rankings. At 133, Seth Gross is the sixth-ranked wrestler in the rankings that came out on Tuesday. He is also the eighth-ranked wrestler according to Amateur Wrestling News. He was an NCAA Qualifier a year ago and Big 12 runner-up at 141-pounds. Nathan Rotert was also an NCAA Qualifier and Big 12 runner-up last season. Intermat has him ranked No. 8 in the 197-pound weight class. The Jackrabbits return eight starters from last year’s squad that had a 14-6 dual record and sent a program-best five wrestlers to the NCAA Division I Championships.