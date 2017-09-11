Wyoming Cowboys/Hawai’i Game Time Announced

Game time for the September 23rd Wyoming Cowboys’ home game against Hawai’i was announced today. The Pokes and Rainbow Warriors football game will kick-off at 8:15 p.m in War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming (1-1) and Hawai’i (2-1) will be meeting for the 23rd time with the Pokes leading the series 13-9. Besides both teams looking for a win, the teams will also be playing for the Paniolo Trophy, a traveling trophy between the two schools. Paniolo is Hawaiian for cowboy.

The Hawai’i at Wyoming game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM (KSIT-FM) beginning at 7:15 p.m. or streamed on line at www.99KSIT.com.

Tickets can be purchased on line at GoWyo.com/tickets, via email at tickets@uwyo.edu or by calling 307-766-7220. Tickets are also aviaalbe at the UW Athletics Ticket Box Office in Laramie.