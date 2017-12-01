Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Set To Host Idaho State Sunday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 1, 2017) — The Wyoming women’s basketball returns to the friendly confines of the Double A on Sunday as it hosts the Idaho State Bengals. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.

Wyoming currently sits at 4-3 overall after a four-point loss, 50-46, against Montana State on Wednesday morning. Junior Bailee Cotton led the way with 11 points along with five rebounds in 32 minutes of action. She was followed by junior Marta Gomez with ten points and five rebounds, while senior Liv Roberts had eight points and seven boards. Junior Sladjana Rakovic had a game and career-high 11 rebounds in 25 minutes of action. Wyoming shot 18-of-54 (.333) from the field and out rebounded the Bobcats 37-35.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. She is followed by junior Bailee Cotton who is adding 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, while sophomore Taylor Rusk is chipping in 8.1 points and 3.1 assists per contest. The Cowgirls are shooting 146-354 (.412) from the field and 87-of-110 (.791) from the free throw line through seven games.

Idaho State is currently 5-1 overall and will play Washington State on Friday night. The Bengals are led by redshirt senior Brook Blair who is averaging a team high 15.8 points along with 2.3 rebounds. Redshirt sophomore Sai Tapasa leads the way with 7.7 rebounds while adding 9.8 points per contest. The Bengals return two starters and five letterwinners to a team that went 19-14 overall and 10-8 in the Big Sky last season.

This will be the 25th meeting between the two schools. Wyoming leads the series 19-5. The last time the two teams met was November 30, 2009 with the Cowgirls defeating the Bengals, 76-40, in Laramie. Idaho State is coached by Seton Sobolewski who is in his tenth season with the program.