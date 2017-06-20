Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Releases 2017-2018 Schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 20, 2017) – The Wyoming women’s basketball program announced the league portion of its 2017-18 schedule on Tuesday. The conference slate features nine home contests and nine road trips, scheduled mainly on Wednesday and Saturdays. They will face eight opponents twice in a home-and-home series while competing against UNLV and Air Force once during the season.

Wyoming begins league action on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs, on Thursday, Dec. 28. The team will return home with a contest against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Jan. 3. During the month of January, they will also welcome the New Mexico Lobos, on Wednesday, Jan. 10; WBI participant Utah State, on Saturday, Jan. 20; San Jose State, Saturday, Jan. 27; and the defending MW regular season champion Colorado State Rams on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The Cowgirls will host WNIT participant UNLV, Saturday, Feb. 10; San Diego State on Wednesday, Feb. 14 before Fresno State makes the trip to Laramie, on Saturday, Feb. 24. They will close out their home schedule on Friday, March 2, against the league tournament champion Boise State Broncos.

UW will be on the road for three contests during the month of January starting with Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 6. They will also face rival Colorado State, on Saturday, Jan. 13 followed by Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 24. In February, the Cowgirls will play five contests away from the friendly confines of the Double A. Wyoming will head to Fresno State on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Utah State, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Other road contests include San Jose State (Feb. 17) and New Mexico (Feb. 21) before closing out the month against Air Force on Tuesday, Feb. 27

The Mountain West tournament will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Thomas & Mack Center. The first round of the tournament is set for Monday, March 5; the quarterfinals, on Tuesday, March 6; the semifinals, on Wednesday, March 7; and the championship game, on Friday, March. 9.

Season-ticket renewals for Cowgirl basketball begin on June 28. Contact the UW Ticket Office at GoWyo.com, by emailing at tickets@uwyo.edu or by calling (307) 766-7220.

Individual MW institutions will release game times and non-conference schedules over the coming weeks. Game dates and times are subject to change.