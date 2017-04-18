Latest

Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Team Loses Two Players

April 18, 2017

 (LARAMIE, Wyoming) –  Wyoming Cowgirl basketball head coach Joe Legerski (pictured above) announced Tuesday that sophomore Riikka Kujala and redshirt freshman Daley Handy have decided to not return for the upcoming 2017-18 season and pursue other opportunities.

“Both players have excelled in the classroom and as teammates in this program,” said Legerski. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

A 5-5 guard from Vimpeli, Finland, Riikka Kujala played in 47 games over the past two seasons with one start. She averaged almost one point and one assist during her career.

A 6-0 guard from Wichita, Kansas, Daley Handy played in ten games this season after sitting out last year with a knee injury.

Legerski said the Wyoming coaching staff and players would have no further comment.

