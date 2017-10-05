Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer Earns United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Kansas City, Mo – The University of Wyoming soccer program was awarded the Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA) in recognition of exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2016-17 academic year, the organization announced on Thursday.

It is the eighth time Wyoming has earned the academic honor, and the fifth-consecutive year. The Cowgirls earned a composite GPA of 3.52 during the 2016-17 academic year, and have earned above a 3.00 GPA every season under head coach Pete Cuadrado.

A total of 813 collegiate teams (282 men, 531 women) earned the Team Academic Award. United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full school year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point of average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.