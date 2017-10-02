Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer Notches Win

LARAMIE, Wyo. – A goal from junior defender Taylor Burton in the 81st minute proved to be the game-winner in Wyoming’s 1-0 victory against San José State on a cold and rainy Sunday afternoon at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

The Spartans (6-5-0, 3-1-0 MW) entered the contest at the top of the conference standings on a five-game winning streak, but Wyoming’s (6-4-2, 2-1-1 MW) home unbeaten streak would be the one to survive the day.

The deciding play came in the 81st minute off a corner kick from junior forward Jessie Gentle. The balled curled to the far corner of the six-yard box, where junior defender Alyssa Murray headed a ball across frame. A Spartan defender headed the ball off the goal line, but Burton was there to put away the loose ball for her second goal of the season.

The intensity ramped up in the final nine minutes of action, but the Cowgirl defense held strong to preserve the shutout, UW’s fifth this season. It’s the fourth shutout credited to Rowntree, the 13th of her career. Wyoming held the reigning MW Offensive Player of the Week, senior forward Dorthe Hoppius, to just two shots in her 90 minutes of action.

Wyoming is 4-0-2 at home this season, outscoring opponents 12-3. Sunday’s victory was the Cowgirls’ first over San José State since the 2014 season, and third all-time in eight head-to-head matches. UW has allowed just one goal in the past five games, and Sunday marked the second time this season where the Cowgirls posted back-to-back shutouts.

Wyoming will head to Nevada for a pair of conference contests next weekend. The Cowgirls will take on the Nevada Wolfpack on Friday. Then on Sunday, Wyoming will compete against UNLV.