Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Player Earns Mountain West Player of the Week

(Laramie, Wyo.) – For the first time this season, Wyoming tennis player Magdalena Stencel has been selected the Mountain West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. It’s second time in her career she has earned the honor and the third Cowgirl this season.

Stencel, a junior from Sopot, Poland, went 2-0 overall last week helping the Cowgirls to a 4-0 win over Colorado State. She dropped just two games in her 6-1, 6-1 win over Emily Kolbow at the number one position. She and partner Milka Genkova earned a 6-1 victory against Sandra Keta and Madison Porter.

She is currently 13-10 overall in singles play and 11-5 this spring, while posting a 3-2 mark in league play. In doubles action, she is 16-7 overall. Stencel is currently ranked 15th overall with 54 singles victories and 48 doubles wins in school history.

The Cowgirls are currently 17-3 overall and finished a perfect 5-0 in MW play. Wyoming returns to action on Friday against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. The match is set to begin at 11:00 am in Las Vegas.