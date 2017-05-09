Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball Announces 2017 Schedule

(Laramie, WY) – Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball head coach Chad Callihan, who will be entering his fifth season at UW, announced the Cowgirls 2017 schedule on Tuesday. Wyoming will once again compete against five teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament a season ago.

The Cowgirls will play 15 matches inside the friendly confines of the UniWyo Sports Complex, including nine Mountain West matches. Additionally, UW will host two non-conference tournaments, the Rumble in the Rockies (Aug. 25-26) and UniWyo Invite (Sept. 1-2).

The Brown and Gold Scrimmage is set to take place on August 18 at 6:30 p.m. It will be free and open to the public. Wyoming will then begin its 2017 campaign by welcoming Abilene Christian, Portland and South Dakota to Laramie for the Rumble in the Rockies non-conference tournament.

The UniWyo Invite will take place Sept. 1-2 as Wyoming will play host to Jacksonville, Purdue and Eastern Michigan. After the UniWyo Invite, the Cowgirls will make their way to the Pepperdine University Tournament and will face off against Missouri State, Washington and host Pepperdine on Sept. 8-9.

At the Oral Roberts University Classic Sept. 15-16, UW will face Central Arkansas, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.

The Cowgirls will have 18 matches in MW play, including the Border War against Colorado State on September 26, and senior night against San Diego State on November 15. Nine of Wyoming’s 18 conference matches will be played at home this season. UW went 11-2 at home last year and dating back to the 2012 season, the Brown and Gold have a record of 69-12 in Laramie.

UW will open MW competition at home by welcoming UNLV and New Mexico on September 21 and 23, respectively, just before the Border War match. The Cowgirls will have two three-match road trips during conference play. They will face Air Force (Sept. 28), Utah State (Oct. 5) and Boise State (Oct. 7) before traveling to New Mexico (Oct. 19), UNLV (Oct. 21) and Colorado State (Oct. 24). Wyoming will kick off its second three-match conference home stand with Air Force on Oct. 27, before they compete against Boise State (Nov. 2) and Utah State (Nov. 4). To close out MW competition, UW will make its way to Fresno State on Nov. 18.

Wyoming is coming off an 18-13 campaign that included an 11-7 mark in MW play. Laura Beach and Kayla Slofkiss were each named to the All-MW team and were joined by Courtney Chacon to win 85 matches at UW. The 85 wins were third all-time as a class. Junior Reed Copeland ended 2016 ranked 28th in the NCAA in total blocks. Copeland was once named the MW Defensive Player of the Week, while sophomore Madi Fields was twice named Defensive Player of the Week and finished eighth in the conference in digs. In all, Wyoming returns ten letter winners.