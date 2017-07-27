Wyoming Cowgirls Finalize Schedule With Addition Of Non-Conference Games

LARAMIE, Wyo. (July 27, 2017) – Head coach Joe Legerski and the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball program announced the completion of the 2017-18 schedule with the addition of the non-conference portion of the schedule on Thursday. The Cowgirls’ home schedule will feature nine MW games along with the six non-conference contests.

Wyoming will open up the regular season with four homes games out of its first five. UW will tip things off against Chadron State, on Friday, Nov. 3, followed up by match-ups against Adams State, Sat., Nov. 11 and Montana, Monday, Nov. 13. Out on the road for the first time will be Thursday, Nov. 16 against the Denver Pioneers before a home contest with NCAA-participant Drake, on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Wyoming will be on the road for the next three straight participating in the UCF Tournament, Nov. 25-26, and a contest with the Montana State Bobcats, on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

UW will return home to the friendly confines of the Arena-Auditorium as it hosts Idaho State on Sunday, Dec. 3, before a road contest with the Idaho Vandals (Dec. 9). The Cowgirls will conclude their non-conference slate against the Colorado Christian Cougars, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the Duke Blue Devils, on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Wyoming begins league action on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs, on Thursday, Dec. 28. The team will return home with a contest against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Jan. 3. During the month of January, they will also welcome the New Mexico Lobos, on Wednesday, Jan. 10; WBI participant Utah State, on Saturday, Jan. 20; San Jose State, Saturday, Jan. 27; and the defending MW regular season champion Colorado State Rams on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The Cowgirls will host WNIT participant UNLV, Saturday, Feb. 10; San Diego State on Wednesday, Feb. 14 before Fresno State makes the trip to Laramie, on Saturday, Feb. 24. They will close out their home schedule on Friday, March 2, against the league tournament champion Boise State Broncos.

UW will be on the road for three contests during the month of January starting with Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 6. They will also face rival Colorado State, on Saturday, Jan. 13 followed by Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 24. In February, the Cowgirls will play five contests away from the friendly confines of the Double A. Wyoming will head to Fresno State on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Utah State, on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Other road contests include San Jose State (Feb. 17) and New Mexico (Feb. 21) before closing out the month against Air Force on Tuesday, Feb. 27

The Mountain West tournament will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., at the Thomas & Mack Center. The first round of the tournament is set for Monday, March 5; the quarterfinals, on Tuesday, March 6; the semifinals, on Wednesday, March 7; and the championship game, on Friday, March. 9.

Renewals for Cowgirl basketball season-tickets are going on now until August 4. Contact the UW Ticket Office at GoWyo.com, by emailing at tickets@uwyo.edu or by calling (307) 766-7220.

2017-18 Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time/Results

November

Fri., Nov. 3 Chadron State (Exhibition) Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Sat., Nov. 11 Adams State Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Mon., Nov. 13 Montana Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Thur., Nov. 16 @Denver Denver, Colo. TBA

Tues., Nov. 21 Drake Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Sat.-Sun. UCF Tournament Orlando, Fla. TBA

Nov. 25-26

Wed., Nov. 29 @Montana State Bozeman, Mont. TBA

December

Sun., Dec. 3 Idaho State Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Sat., Dec. 9 @Idaho Moscow, Idaho TBA

Tues., Dec. 12 Colorado Christian Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Thurs., Dec. 21 @Duke Durham, N.C. TBA

Thurs., Dec. 28 @San Diego State* San Diego, Calif. TBA

January

Wed., Jan. 3 Nevada* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Sat., Jan. 6 @Boise State* Boise, Idaho TBA

Wed., Jan. 10 New Mexico* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Sat., Jan. 13 @Colorado State* Ft. Collins, Colo. TBA

Sat., Jan. 20 Utah State* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Wed., Jan. 24 @Nevada* Reno, Nev. TBA

Sat., Jan. 27 San Jose State* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Wed., Jan. 31 Colorado State* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

February

Sat., Feb. 3 @Fresno State* Fresno, Calif. TBA

Wed., Feb. 7 @Utah State* Logan, Utah TBA

Sat., Feb. 10 UNLV* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Wed., Feb. 14 San Diego State* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Sat., Feb. 17 @San Jose State* San Jose, Calif. TBA

Wed., Feb. 21 @New Mexico* Albuquerque, N.M. TBA

Sat., Feb. 24 Fresno State* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Tues., Feb. 27 @Air Force* Colorado Springs, Colo. TBA

March

Fri., March 2 Boise State* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

MW Championships Las Vegas, Nev.

Mon., March 5 First Round 3, 5:30, 8 p.m.

Tues., March 6 Quarterfinals 1, 3:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Wed., March 7 Semifinals 7:30, 10 p.m.

Fri., March 9 Championship Game 1 p.m.

All games and times are subject to change *Mountain West Conference Games

All times listed are Mountain Time