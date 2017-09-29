Wyoming Cowgirls Gain MWC Road Win AT Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team took care of business against Air Force on Thursday night. In its first Mountain West road match of the season, UW (7-9, 2-2 MW) won in straight sets (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) led offensively by redshirt freshman Jackie McBride and sophomore Halie McArdle. The three-set sweep proved to be Wyoming’s seventh-consecutive win over Air Force.

Both McBride and McArdle each had eight kills for the Brown and Gold, while freshman Marissa Harmon posted a match-high 34 assists. On the defensive side, junior Reed Copeland lead both teams with seven total blocks, as both senior Lily Austin and redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt recorded double-figure digs.

Sitting in eighth place all-time in UW history, Copeland surpassed 400 career blocks while leading the Brown and Gold defense in Colorado Springs. The Federal Way, Wash., native now has 402 blocks and needs five to hold a share of seventh place in Cowgirl history.

Copeland, senior Emily Lewis and sophomore Tara Traphagan each added seven kills on Thursday night. McBride and Traphagan each posted four total blocks, as McArdle was behind Austin and Aafedt recording seven digs against Air Force.

Wyoming will continue its conference season on the road with two contests next week. UW will face Utah State on Thursday before traveling to Boise State on Saturday.