Wyoming A.D Tom Burman To Participate In College Football Playoff Excercise

Laramie, Wyoming – University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman has been invited to participate in this year’s College Football Playoff (CFP) Mock Selection Exercise that will be held in Grapevine, Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 19th and 20th. Burman is one of only 13 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletic directors to be invited to this year’s exercise.

The event is conducted by the College Football Playoff staff to give current FBS athletic directors a better understanding of the process the actual CFP selection committee follows as they produce weekly rankings, determine matchups in the Playoff Semifinals and participants in the New Year’s bowls.

This year’s mock selection exercise will evaluate teams from the 2012 season and have the participants follow the same steps the CFP selection committee follows in its selection process.

Participants in this year’s event will arrive at the Gaylord Texan Hotel on Tuesday and go through the mock selection process all day Wednesday.