Wyoming Department Of Education Holds Math Standards Review Committee Meeting

Members from the Wyoming Department of Education Math Curriculum Committee hosted a public forum this evening at the Sweetwater County School District Number One Central Administration Building to discuss the Math Standards Review Committee.

The Math Standards Review Committee exists to review the current content standards, consider any revisions to the standards, consider aligning/integrating to other Wyoming Content Standards, consider and National Content Standards, and to consider exemplary States’ Standards.

The Review Committee consists of a total of 44 members from around the state of Wyoming. These members include members educators, District Representatives, all the way down to parents.

The purpose of the committee is to revise content standards, keep standards consistent across the grade bands, and to make recommendations to the State Board of Education.

Some of the options that the committee has to consider are whether or not to keep the current 2012 math standards, whether or not to revise the current WyCPS for math, consider adopting an already created set of Math Standards, or determine whether or not to create a brand new set of math standards.

The public is encouraged to review the current standards as well as leave comment on the Wyoming Department of Educations website. For more information click here.