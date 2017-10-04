Wyoming Doubles Team Competes At All-American Championships

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2017) – The duo of Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg dropped their opening match on Tuesday morning in the qualifying doubles draw of the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships.

The pair opened up the day with an 8-4 loss against Sabina Machalova and Natalie Suk of the University of Mississippi. They will now move in to the consolation bracket and resume competition tomorrow.

“Difficult day today against a solid Ole Miss team,” Director of Tennis James Hignett said. “We had our opportunities but unfortunately we weren’t able to execute what we have been working on. Tessa and Elisa are disappointed but I’m sure they’ll rebound tomorrow.”

Koonik and van der Ploeg qualified for the tournament after earning a spot in the Oracle/ITA 2017 preseason doubles rankings which were announced Sept. 7. The pair is ranked 48th overall amongst doubles teams in the country. It’s the first time since Sept. 7, 2012 that a Cowgirl doubles team earned a preseason ranking when Veronica Popovici and Symona Synkova entered the fall 21st. .