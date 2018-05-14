Wyoming Earns 10 Outdoor Track & Field All-MW Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (May 14, 2018) – Eight University of Wyoming track & field athletes have earned a total of 10 All-Mountain West honors following the 2018 MW outdoor championships this past weekend. Lateral jumpers Ja’la Henderson and William Nolan led the Pokes with two honors each, as Henderson earned the only selections for the Cowgirls while the Cowboys received eight awards.

Henderson completed the indoor/outdoor sweep of Mountain West triple jump titles on Saturday, breaking her own school record with a leap of 43 feet, 10.5 inches to take the event crown by well over a foot. Adding an All-MW honor in the long jump for good measure with a third-place finish, Henderson boosted her career totals to three Mountain West individual titles and six All-Mountain West honors, with her first two outdoor honors coming this season.

Freshman William Nolan continued his brilliant season with one All-MW honor each in the long jump and triple jump, bringing his total all-conference accolades to three during the 2017-18 season. Nolan leapt a personal-best 49-8.5 for runner-up honors in the triple jump in Clovis, Calif., this weekend, while he tied a personal best with a mark of 23-10.75 in the long jump for third place.

Damon Unland joined Henderson as the Pokes’ other conference champ, winning the men’s hammer throw to successfully defend his 2017 MW title with a mark of 199-1 and earn his second career All-MW honor. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Kirk Unland showed potential to follow in his older brother’s footsteps with a runner-up finish at 182-8, earning his first career All-MW honor.

Juniors Jace Marx and Jackson Wood both turned in third-place finishes in the sprints events in Clovis, Marx in the 100 meters (10.76 seconds) and Wood in the 400 meters (47.49). Marx earned his second career All-MW selection, while it was the third for Wood.

Freshman Brandon McGuire contributed Wyoming’s biggest surprise performance of the 2018 MW outdoor championships, exploding for a second-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 52.65 seconds for his first career all-conference accolade.

Redshirt freshman Harry Ewing rounded out the All-MW awards for the Pokes with a gutsy performance in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, clocking in at 9:03.55 to finish just over a second behind conference champion and current NCAA event leader Yusuke Uchikoshi of Boise State. It was the first all-league selection of his career for the young distance star.

Wyoming now has its sights set on the 2018 NCAA West Preliminary Round, which will take place in Sacramento, Calif., May 24-26. Regional participants will be announced Thursday. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_track on twitter for more information about the regional competition.