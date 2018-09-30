Wyoming Falls In Conference Opener To Boise State

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys were unable to slow down a potent Boise State passing attack, and the Pokes were only able to find the end zone twice themselves as the number 25 ranked Broncos captured the Mountain West Conference opener for both schools by a score of 34-14 on Saturday.

The highlights for the Cowboys were a 75-yard touchdown run by senior running back Nico Evans on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and a 72-yard TD pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Vander Waal to senior wide receiver James Price on Wyoming’s final possession of the game. It was the longest run of Evans career and the longest pass completion and longest reception of Vander Waal’s and Price’s careers.

Three Cowboys recorded double-figure tackle games. Junior safety Alijah Halliburton and junior linebacker Logan Wilson led the way with 11 tackles each. Senior strong safety Andrew Wingard made 10 tackles. It was the first double-figure tackle game of Halliburton’s career, the eighth of Wilson’s and the 22nd of Wingard’s career. With his 10 tackles, Wingard moved into third place on the Mountain West career tackle list. He improved his career total to 409.

Evans returned to the lineup for the first time since the suffering bruised ribs against Washington State in the second game of the season. He recorded the second 100-yard rushing game of his career with 141 yards on 12 carries and the one TD against the Broncos. Vander Waal completed 15 of 25 passes for 214 yards and one TD. Price had two catches for 77 yards and one touchdown. Junior wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. caught six passes for 66 yards. Wyoming ended the day with 295 yards of total offense.

Boise State senior quarterback Brett Rypien completed 28 of 42 passes for 342 yards and threw TD passes of 21 and 41 yards.

In terms of time of possession, the Broncos held the ball for 40 minutes and 13 seconds of the game, while the Cowboys had the ball only 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

Next up for the Cowboys is a trip to Hawai’i next Saturday to face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a game scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. Mountain Time.