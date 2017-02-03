Wyoming Financial Advisor Opens New Office In Rock Springs

Financial Advisor Jason R. Radakovich, CMFC, and his team recently announced the opening of Full Circle Wealth Strategies, a full-service, independent financial planning firm in Rock Springs.

Radakovich, a former financial advisor with Waddell & Reed, Inc., has transitioned his practice to LPL Financial. He currently manages more than $156 million in client assets.

For more than 15 years, Radakovich and his team have dedicated themselves to guiding individuals in Western Wyoming toward securing prosperous financial futures and stable retirements.

“In looking out for the best interest of my clients, I recognize that joining LPL Financial would provide me and my team the extensive tools, resources and support needed to administer service excellence,” said Radakovich. “Full Circle Wealth Strategies is founded on four basic principles: honesty, trust, integrity and experience. LPL fully supports our mission and this transition will allow our team to exemplify our values while providing unbiased financial advice.”

The Full Circle Wealth Strategies team includes Jason R. Radakovich, President and Financial Advisor; Holli L. Radakovich, Operations Manager; Jared W. Walker, Financial Advisor; and Kelsey R. Abbott, Client Service Specialist.

The firm’s new office is located at 1575 Dewar Drive, Suite 210, inside the Commerce Centre. The Full Circle Wealth Strategies team can be reached at 307-362-1000.

For more information on Full Circle Wealth Strategies, visit www.FullCircleWealthStrategies.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice and financial planning offered through Financial Advocates Investment Management, DBA Full Circle Wealth Strategies, a registered investment advisor. Financial Advocates Investment Management and Full Circle Wealth Strategies are separate entities from LPL Financial.