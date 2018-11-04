Wyoming Football Coach Bohl’s Comments After Saturday’s Win Over Spartans

The Wyoming Cowboys won their second straight game yesterday, 24-9 over San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The win improves the Pokes MWC Mountain Division record to 2-4 and 4-6 overall. San Jose State falls to 1-4 in the MWC West Division and 1-8 overall. The win also keeps alive the hopes of a six win season for the Cowboys and a possible postseason bowl invitation.

Here are some comments from head coach Craig Bohl following yesterday’s win:

“It was a big win and certainly with the conditions, the wind and snow, it turned it into a game that we needed to leverage our running ability. It (running the ball) ate time off the clock, kept our defense fresh and had a big impact in the game. Wyoming’s running attack totaled 424 yards, the most by the Cowboys since September 12, 2015, when they ran for 430 yards against Eastern Michigan.

“On the flip side, I felt our defense did a phenomenal job certainly in the first half, had complete control, so between the three and outs and the offense staying on the field, it kept them (our defense) fresh”. Wyoming’s defense shutout San Jose State in the first half and forced four three-and-outs in six first-half possessions leading to a 10-0 lead into halftime.“

“When we needed some juice at the end of the game, the defense was up to the task. The other factor was time of possession. Looking at the stat sheet, we had the ball for 36 minutes. When you do that and score points the odds of winning go up. Wyoming had the ball for 36:21 compared to San Jose State’s 23:39. The Pokes ran 72 plays (64 rushing/8 passing) to the Spartans 56 plays (24 rushing/32 passing).

“It was an exciting win for our football team. Every win you get late in the year is important”. Mountain West Conference leading rusher Nico Evans tallied 187 rushing yards on 33 attempts while quarterback Sean Chambers also went over the century mark with 129 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Both had one rushing touchdown. Chambers also threw for one touchdown in is eight passing attempts, a 20-yard scoring completion to tight end Austin Fort in the fourth quarter.

“We will utilize our upcoming bye week well between practice and rest, plus some recruiting. We will get ready for Air Force (in two weeks). We are glad to be playing them at War Memorial Stadium”. Yesterday, Air Force lost at Army 17-14. The Falcons are 1-4 in MWC Mountain Division play and 3-6 overall.

“I wanted to say a big thanks (to the fans who were here today). I know that we have listeners from all over the state and sometimes the weather is not always great, but wanted to say thanks to the student body and the fans who came today. They were Cowboy Tough and added an element to the game.”