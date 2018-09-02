Wyoming Football Drops Home Opener to Washington State  

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys held a 16-13 lead at halftime and extended that lead to 19-13 on its first possession of the second half. But the Cowboys were unable to score any points thereafter, while the Washington State Cougars scored a touchdown in the third and three more in the fourth to capture a 41-19 win over the Cowboys in Laramie.

Advertisement

Forcing turnovers, converting turnovers into points and making a big play on special teams put the Cowboys in a position to win its home opener. Entering the fourth quarter, the game was a one-point game with Washington State holding a slim 20-19 lead. But an inability to put any pressure on WSU’s quarterback throughout the game and a lack of offensive production for the Pokes in the fourth quarter combined with Washington State’s offensive effectiveness in the fourth quarter resulted in UW’s first loss of the season.

Advertisement

The game began with a pair of scoring streaks. Washington State struck first, moving the ball 68 yards down the field on the opening drive of the game, before the Cowboy defense stiffened and the Cougars were forced to settle for a 24-yard field to take a 3-0 lead.

After a three-and-out on the Cowboys’ first possession, Washington State took over on its own 37-yard line. WSU would drive 63 yards in 10 plays aided by two personal foul penalties on the Cowboys. Cougar quarterback Gardner Minshew would find running back James Williams on a two-yard touchdown pass. Blake Mazza added the extra point, giving WSU a 10-0 lead.

Wyoming was forced to punt on its next possession, but it would be the Cowboy special teams that would generate the first points of the day for the Pokes. The Cowboy defense forced a three-and-out and after a high snap from center on Washington State’s punt attempt, Cowboy freshman running back Jevon Bigelow tackled WSU punter Oscar Draguicevich III in the end zone for a safety, making the score 10-2.

The Cowboy defense then did what they do best, force a turnover. The Pokes, who led the nation in takeaways a year ago, with 38, got their first takeaway of the 2018 season when Garret Crall took the ball away from WSU running back Max Borghi on a short screen pass, giving Wyoming the ball at the WSU 30. A key eight-yard completion on second down from Cowboy redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Vander Waal to junior wide receiver Austin Conway combined with four carries for 24 yards by senior running back Nico Evans, including an eight-yard TD run, gave the Cowboys their first touchdown of the day. The PAT by junior place-kicker Cooper Rothe pulled Wyoming to within one at 10-9.

Washington State responded with a nine-play, 51-yard drive, gaining all but two yards on passing plays, but Wyoming’s defense once again kept the Cougars out of the end zone, forcing a 41-yard field goal by Mazza. That extended WSU’s lead to 13-9.

After a punt by the Pokes on its next possession, the Wyoming defense would force it’s second turnover of the day on Hull’s interception that gave the Cowboy offense the ball at its own 46-yard line.

Wyoming’s offense would have its most efficient drive of the first half, taking only four plays to drive 54 yards. A seven-yard run by Evans, a 15-yard pass from Vander Waal to senior wide receiver James Price and two jet sweeps — one a 15-yarder by Conway and the other a 23-yarder for the touchdown by sophomore wide receiver Avante’ Cox gave Wyoming its first lead of the game at 16-13 after Rothe’s extra point, whcih is how the first half would end.

The second half would begin with the Cowboys taking their opening possession 62 yards on 13 plays. Evans started off that drive with four carries for 35 yards, including an 18-yard run, but it would be the last carries of the day for the senior. After the game, Bohl would tell media that Evans had suffered a rib injury. The big play of the drive was a 23-yard pass from Vander Waal to junior wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. The drive would end at the WSU 13 where Rothe would cap off the drive with a 30-yard field goal to stretch the Pokes’ lead to 19-13.

On its very next possession, the Cougars put together a 10-play drive covering 75 yards, culminating in a six-yard TD pass from Minshew to running back Borghi as WSU regained the lead at 20-19 with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter. That would be the end of the scoring in the third.

The fourth quarter would go the way of the Cougars. WSU would score three TDs and add another 156 yards of total offense, while the Cowboys went scoreless in the fourth quarter and generated only 20 yards of total offense in the quarter. The final numbers — Washington State 394 yards of total offense and Wyoming 206.

Not having running back Evans for the majority of the second half definitely hurt the Cowboys. When he left the game, he had rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries, had one TD and was averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Freshmen running backs Bigelow (42 rushing yards on 11 carries) and Xazavian Valladay (15 yards on four carries) came into the game and did a nice job of trying to replace Evans, but the experience of the senior was missed.

Vander Waal ended the day 8 of 20 passing (40.0 percent) for 67 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. Evans’ 89 rushing yards led the Cowboys and Conway was the leading receiver for the Pokes with three catches for 18 yards. Price (23 receving yards) and Ismail (21) led the Pokes in receiving yards.

Minshew completed 38 of 57 passes (66.7 percent) for 319 yards, one interception and three TDs. Williams led the Cougars in rushing with 82 yards on 16 carries and one rushing touchdown. He also led WSU with 10 receptions for 53 yards and one receiving TD. Receivers Jamire Calvin, 82 receiving yards, and Tay Martin, 73 receiving yards, led the Cougars in receiving yards.

Next Saturday, the Cowboys will travel to Columbia, Missouri to face the Missouri Tigers in a game scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m.