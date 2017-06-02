Wyoming Free Fishing Day Saturday

Free fishing day in the Cowboy State is set for June 3, 2017. Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a day when anyone can fish in Wyoming without a fishing license.

Free fishing day applies to all waters in Wyoming with the exceptions of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation where special fishing licenses are required. All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has also designated a special Kids Fishing Day for multiple locations around the state. For Sweetwater County residents, the Kids Fishing day will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17th at Rock Springs Pond, located at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area.

Below is the list of dates and times for kids fishing events in Wyoming:

June 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.- Summer Outdoor Slam, Curt Gowdy State Park, Laramie/Cheyenne.

June 3, 9 a.m.-12 noon –Fish with Wyoming Game and Fish. Sloan’s Lake, Cheyenne.

June 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.- Kids Fishing Day, Yesness Pond, Casper.

June 3, 10:30 a.m.- Kids Fishing Day, Rendezvous Park, Wilson.

June 3, 10 a.m.-Kids Fishing Day, CCC Ponds, Pinedale.

June 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.-Kids Fishing Day. Beck Lake Recreation Area, Cody.

June 10, 8 a.m.-12 noon-Kids Fishing Derby, Kemmerer Community Pond by the overpass, Kemmerer.

​June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Kids Fishing Day. UP Ice Ponds, Evanston.

​June 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.-Take A Kid Fishing Day. Rock Springs Pond, Rock Springs.