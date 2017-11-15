Wyoming And Fresno State Meet Saturday In Battle Of Mountain West Championship Contenders

Two of the teams in contention for the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championship will take the field in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the Wyoming Cowboys and Fresno State Bulldogs will kick off at Noon, Mountain Time. Both teams will enter the game with identical 7-3 overall records and 5-1 conference marks.

Wyoming trails Boise State, which is 6-0 in the MW, by one game in the chase for the Mountain Division title. The Cowboys lost their head-to-head meeting in Boise earlier this season by a score of 24-14. That means UW needs to win both of its remaining two games and Boise State would have to lose both of its two remaining games for the Cowboys to win the Mountain Division. In addition to hosting Fresno State Saturday, the Cowboys will travel to San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 25. Boise State hosts Air Force this Saturday and will travel to Fresno State on the 25th.

Fresno State leads San Diego State, which is 4-2 in the MW, by one game. Fresno State defeated SDSU, 27-3, in their head-to-head meeting earlier this year, thus the Bulldogs need to win one of its remaining two games against the Cowboys or Boise State to clinch the West Division.

Wyoming and Fresno State share a unique distinction over the past two seasons. In 2016, Wyoming tied for the biggest turnaround in college football, improving its record by six wins over the previous season. The Cowboys improved from 2-10 in 2015 to 8-6 in 2016. This year, Fresno State holds that honor, having improved its win total by six games, going from 1-11 in 2016 to 7-3 in 2017.

The Cowboys recorded their sixth win of the season in the 16-13 victory over Colorado State on Nov. 4. That made the Cowboys bowl eligible for the second straight season. UW added a seventh win at Air Force last Saturday by a score of 28-14.