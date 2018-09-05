Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Muley Fanatic Foundation & Cowboy Joe Club Join Forces to Benefit Cowboy Joe Club

The Cowboy Joe Club has donated a 2019 Commissioner’s License to the Muley Fanatic Foundation Southwest Wyoming Chapter to be raffled off at the end of this month. The raffle is sponsored by Cowboy Joe Club, Muley Fanatic Foundation, and Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Commissioner’s Licenses are those that the State of Wyoming issues to the commissioners of its Fish and Game Commission each year. The commissioners then give the licenses to various nonprofit charitable organizations to auction or raffle at a fundraising event. The licenses are valid for a specific region or hunt area chosen by the license holder. Winners can choose to hunt anywhere in the state with the exceptions of elk areas 75 and 79. They must also stay within the season dates for the species they select. Anyone who acquires one of these licenses is also exempt from the provisions limiting the number of licenses an individual can possess in any one calendar year. That means an individual could purchase or win one of these Commissioner Complimentary Licenses, get drawn for a license in the drawing and keep both licenses.

The winner chooses between 3 species to hunt in Wyoming: ELK, DEER or PRONGHORN. After the winner decides species, they choose which Wyoming hunt area for that species. Example: Elk, Hunt Area 124.

Click here to purchase a raffle ticket online.