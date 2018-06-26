Wyoming Game and Fish Department Now Accepting electronic fishing licenses

CHEYENNE – Starting this weekend the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept electronic versions of fishing licenses and Conservation Stamps on mobile devices. A printed, paper version of these licenses is no longer your only option in the field if you have the license saved, accessible and you are willing to present your phone to law enforcement.

“If a customer wants to use this option we hope this makes it easier to carry your license when you are enjoying the outdoors,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “To add the license to your mobile device, save the JPEG image when you purchase online to a photo gallery on your phone or to cloud storage you can get to without cell service.”

If you already bought your license, and want an electronic copy you can log back into your account to download:

Going to wgfd.wyo.gov/apply-or-buy. Click on the “Purchase licenses” link. Enter your information to access your sportsperson profile. Go to Previously Purchased Products. Download and save your licenses to your mobile device.

If you choose to carry an electronic version of your fishing license, or Conservation Stamp, you must be able and prepared to provide your mobile device to law enforcement so they can review your license or stamp. An electronic receipt is not proof of license in the field. When small game and bird hunting seasons start this fall Game and Fish will also accept those licenses on mobile devices. Hunters using a license that has a carcass coupon must continue to carry printed licenses.

For questions call the Game and Fish sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.