Wyoming Game and Fish Department Proposes Changes to State’s Fishing Regulations; Seeks Public Input

GREEN RIVER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has proposed changes to the state’s fishing regulations and asks the public to give input on what should be changed or updated.

“If you have thoughts on how to improve Wyoming’s fishing regulations, please comment now online or plan to attend one of our meetings across the state,” said Dave Zafft, fisheries management coordinator. Meetings in the Green River region are as follows:

Evanston: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, BEAR Center Pavilion, 75 Bear River Drive

Kemmerer: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, South Lincoln Training and Events Center, 215 State Highway 233

Green River: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 24, Green River Game and Fish Office, 351 Astle Avenue

A draft proposal is available online, and Zafft says that draft already incorporates ideas Game and Fish has been hearing about over the last few years. Here are some of the key proposed changes pertaining to southwest Wyoming the public should look at and comment on:

A proposal to increase the creel and possession limits for lake trout on Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

A proposal to change the Flaming Gorge Reciprocity Stamp regulation.

A proposal to change the regional stream regulation for Areas 1,2,4 and 5. (Area 4 is the Green River Region)The change would eliminate many regional exceptions to the statewide regulation, thereby adopting the statewide regulation for trout. The statewide regulation differs only in that it doesn’t include one cutthroat greater than 12-inch restriction.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 at public meetings, by mailing to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings/. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above.

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 10-11 meeting in Laramie at the Game and Fish Office.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the Green River Game and Fish Office at 307-875-3223.