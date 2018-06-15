Wyoming Game and Fish Provides Resources for Planning a Wyoming Hunt

Most serious (and successful) hunters know that hunting season doesn’t begin on opening day; It starts with doing the homework and the legwork that’s likely to put you in the right place at the right time when opening day arrives. Here are some resources to help you get ready.

Spend Some Time on our Hunt Planner

A good map can provide a wealth of hunting information, whether you plan to hunt big game, waterfowl or upland game. Besides just showing the way to a starting point, a good map used the right way, will even lead you to the places where game animals are most likely to be found. There are plenty of map resources available to get you there. The Game and Fish Hunt Planner will help you see hunt areas, topography, and land status. You can also layer multiple species maps.

While on the Hunt Planner you can explore the harvest data and drawing odds to gauge how hunters have fared in previous years.

Consider Drawing Odds

A look at the drawing odds will help you see what your chances are of drawing a certain license in a specific hunt area. A question you could ask yourself is, are you willing to wait years to hunt in a specific area, or would you rather apply and be confident that you’ll be able to draw a license this year?

Watch the video below for more details about how to read the drawing odds. Be sure to consider whether the license has difficult public access or not when studying the drawing odds. While it’s not always the case, licenses with difficult public access may have better drawing odds.

Study the Regulations

Be sure you know all the details about the upcoming season dates, license and permit requirements, fees, bag limits and other rules. Many of these details change year to year, so never assume that last year’s regulations are going to apply to your favorite hunting spots this season. Overlooking even a “little” detail or rule change can ruin your hunt. Pick up copies of species-specific regulations at any regional office or Cheyenne Headquarters or view regulations online.

Ensure Access

Some of Wyoming’s best hunting opportunities are found on private land, some open to hunters underGame and Fish’s Access Yes! Program through Hunter Management Areas and Walk-in Hunting Areas. But, in many cases, the best way to gain hunting access to private property is to introduce yourself to the landowner and ask for permission to hunt. Some may answer with a polite “no” and an appropriate response is to still thank them for their time. Some will say “yes,” and it could pave the way to good hunting not only this season but several seasons into the future. Like scouting, getting permission to hunt on private land well ahead of the season is best and can avoid a lot of wasted time during the season. Ask the landowner if there are special considerations of accessing their land, and follow through. Make sure gates are returned the way you found them and respect areas landowners may have said are off limits to hunting (e.g., near their livestock or near their residences, etc.)