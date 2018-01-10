Wyoming Game and Fish Department Accepting Art Entries For 35th Annual Conservation Stamp Art Show

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting art entries for the 35th annual Conservation Stamp Art Show.

The subject of the 2018 stamp is the mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus).

The contest is judged by a panel from the arts, printing, and biology professions. Each painting will be carefully evaluated by a Game and Fish biologist for the anatomical accuracy of the animal and ecological correctness of any habitat portrayed. Entries will also be judged on artistic composition and suitability of images that will reproduce well as a stamp.

Submissions will be accepted until March 1, 2018. Artists can download the rulebook for a full listing of submission guidelines and rules. Judging will take place either March or April and there will be an open house to announce the winners that evening.

The winner of the contest will have his or her art reproduced on approximately 40,000 Conservation Stamps.The original piece of art becomes the property of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to be placed on permanent public display in the Game and Fish headquarters office in Cheyenne.

Conservation stamps originated in 1984 and almost all hunters and anglers in Wyoming must purchase the stamp yearly. Stamps are also purchased by collectors and purchasers of the Wyoming Conservation Stamp limited edition art prints.

More information about the contest and listing of past winners can be found on the Game and Fish website.