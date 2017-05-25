Wyoming Game And Fish Department Pinedale Field Office Invites Kids To Fish With Them

Kids are invited to ‘get hooked on fishing’ at the annual Kids Fishing Day event Saturday, June 3, 2017. The event will take place at the CCC Ponds three miles north of Pinedale. Parents are invited to come and share in the fun and maybe learn a thing or two themselves.

There will be short educational activities, lunch and the opportunity to catch rainbow trout or brown trout freshly stocked in the pond. Some fishing gear and worms will be available if needed. The entire event is free of charge.

All kids age 13 and under, are invited to participate in this event. Registration begins at 10am at the CCC Ponds parking area. To get there take the road to Lakeside Lodge at Fremont Lake and follow the signs for CCC Ponds to the south. The local Trout Unlimited chapter will provide a free hotdog and hamburger lunch. The event is planned to conclude at 3pm, but kids are welcome to fish beyond that on their own.

Topics for the educational activities include fish identification, fly and spin casting, fish anatomy, aquatic bugs and more. “The fish anatomy and fly casting are always big hits with the kids,” says Pinedale Fish Supervisor and event coordinator Hilda Sexauer.

Saturday is also Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming. Anyone may fish without a fishing license or Conservation Stamp on free fishing day, Saturday, June 3, 2017. All limits and other fishing regulations apply. More details on Free Fishing Day are listed in the Wyoming fishing regulations booklet and on the Wyoming Game and Fish website at: http://wgfd.wyo.gov/.

There are Kids Fishing Day events held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week. Sponsors of the Pinedale event include Upper Green River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Town of Pinedale, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Bridger-Teton National Forest and Bureau of Land Management.

Adult volunteers are always needed to help at the event and be “fishing guides” for the kids. If you would like to volunteer or learn more, contact Hilda Sexauer at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-367-4353 or Kate Olsen with Bridger Teton National Forest at 307-367-5751.

The G&F supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this event should call a number listed above. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.