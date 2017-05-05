Wyoming Game And Fish Green River Regional Office Hosts WLCI Project Development Meeting

The Wyoming Game and Fish Green River Regional Office held the second of four WLCI Project meetings this morning.

The focus of the meeting was to allow local landowners, project proponents, and the public bring others up to date on existing conservation projects as well as present them with their plans for Fiscal Year 2018 and request funding if needed.

Dr. Michael Conover, the Director of the Wildlife Resources Development program at Utah State University presented the group with his plans for their FY 2018 plans to continue a study of the sage grouse in Wyoming. Dr Conover presented the group with his findings that in areas with large avian predator populations and discussed the groups efforts to study forms of predator control. Dr. Conover requested $20,000 from the group to help with the study.

If you would like to attend a WLCI meeting the next meetings will be in Kemmerer on May 9 at the BLM Kemmerer Field Office, and again on May 11 at the Pinedale BLM Field Office.