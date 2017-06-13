Wyoming Game And Fish To Hold Meeting On Sage Grouse And Game Bird Farm

CASPER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding anyone interested in the proposed game bird farm and greater sage grouse game bird farm regulations that they can participate in two meetings on Wednesday, June 14. The proposal will make Game and Fish regulations comply with legislation passed by the 2017 Wyoming Legislature. Those regulations are open for public comment until July 25.

The online meeting is tomorrow at 12 noon. To participate visit Game and Fish’s website at that time. The video event will be accessible at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings. Game and Fish is taking questions from the public to answer during the online meeting via email. People can send a question to wgfdwebmaster@wyo.gov with the subject line “Sage Grouse Question.”

The in-person public meeting will be held June 14, 6 p.m. at the Game and Fish Office in Casper, 3030 Energy Lane.

Written comments on the proposed regulations will be accepted through 5 p.m. July 25 by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at wgfd.wyo.gov.

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their Aug. 23 meeting in Casper at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission, 2211 King Boulevard.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the Casper Game and Fish Office at (307) 473-3400.