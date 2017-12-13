Wyoming Game And Fish Releases Update to Shirley Mountain Elk Herd Seasonal Range Map

SARATOGA – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently developed a draft update for the Shirley Mountain elk herd unit seasonal range map. This range map was last updated in 1988.

Since that time, there has been an increase in number of elk and their range has expanded. New data have also become available from a recent elk GPS collar study. “This enhances our knowledge of what areas the elk are using for habitat,” said Saratoga Wildlife Biologist Will Schultz.

As part of the update process, anyone interested in reviewing the draft updated seasonal range map can do so online at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/seasonalrange. Comments may be provided directly on the website. WGFD biologists will also present this update and collect public comments during an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec.18, at the Medicine Bow Community Hall, 221 Pine St., in Medicine Bow.

For more information, contact Saratoga Wildlife Biologist Will Schultz at (307) 326- 3020.