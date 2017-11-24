Wyoming Game And Fish Solves Mule Deer Poaching Case

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that they have caught up with the individual who illegally shot a buck mule deer south of Pinedale recently. The buck was killed Sunday, November 12, along the Boulder Lake Road. The mule deer hunting season there closed on October 6. The deer was seized and the individual has been charged with taking a deer out of season and shooting from a public road.

“I would like to send out a huge thank you to the individuals from local and surrounding communities who assisted in bringing this case to closure,” said South Pinedale Game Warden Jordan Kraft. “We often rely on tips and information from the public regarding wildlife violations and this case is a good example of the public and Game and Fish personnel working together to protect Wyoming’s wildlife.”

However, Game and Fish officials are still seeking information on a second buck mule deer that was illegally shot northeast of Buckskin Crossing, off of the Lander Cut-Off Road (CR 23-132) near Long Draw. It is believed the deer was likely killed November 9 or 10. The buck deer was shot during a closed season and only the antlers were removed from the animal.

Anyone with possible information regarding this second poaching incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call the Pinedale Game and Fish office at 1-800-452-9107, the STOP POACHING hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or the South Pinedale Game Warden, Jordan Kraft, at 307-367-2470.

Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.00.