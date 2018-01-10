Wyoming Governor Matt Mead announces the 2018 Magpul Governor’s Match

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Matt Mead is pleased to announce the second annual Magpul Governor’s Match, August 4-5 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation will work with match director Strategic Match Design (SMD) to create a festive atmosphere for the Governor’s Match – a nationally recognized “multi-gun” competition and spectator event. Top athletes will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes and recognition as the best.

“We have a strong firearms tradition in this country,” said Governor Mead. “In Wyoming we value hunting, shooting sports and those events that promote excellence and appreciation of these skills. The event highlights our heritage through elite level competition.”

The 2018 match features United Multi-Gun rules – allowing shooters to compete in traditional “3-gun”, “2-gun” or pistol caliber carbine divisions. The format allows new enthusiasts to be competitive while still challenging top tier shooters.

“We listened to competitors and talked with Governor Mead to develop our plans,” said Charles Sole of Strategic Match Design. “We’re excited to be working with this team, the firearms industry and the competitive shooting community to build a fair and exciting event. Shooters want a fast paced, fun and friendly competition. We’re going to give them that and more,” added Strategic Match Design’s’ Rob Romero.

“This event will be great for shooters, spectators and their families,” said Domenic Bravo, Director of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “We are going to make sure this is a fun, festive event that everyone involved can enjoy.”

The Governor’s Match will take place on August 4th-5th, 2018, at Otto Road Shooting Range in Cheyenne, Wyoming. For more information, go to:

https://strategicmatchdesign.com/wyoming-governors-match