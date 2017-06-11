Wyoming High School All-Stars Drop Another Two To Montana Saturday

After coming up short on Friday night in Sheridan the Wyoming High School All-Star boy’s and girl’s teams traveled to Billings, Montana Saturday night with the hopes of better results. The result, new location…same outcomes.

The Montana girls jumped off to a 25-16 first quarter lead and never looked back in securing a 86-60 win over the Wyoming All-Stars. Former Rock Springs Lady Tiger Maggie Justinak scored three points for Wyoming. Kalina Smith of Campbell County once again led Wyoming team with 17 points.

The boy’s game was closer in the beginning with Wyoming and Montana tied at 39-39 at the half, but then Montana outscored Wyoming 35-11 in the third quarter and cruised to a 100-71 win. Former Rock Springs Tiger Trevor Hautala scored three points while Kelby Kramer added two points in the loss. Jason Hiatt of Casper Kelly Walsh lead the Wyoming with 13 points.