Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: December 31, 2017

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of December 31, 2017.

In 4A action, area teams stay the same as they did not participate in action last week. Green River, Evanston, and Rock Springs remain the top three teams in the 4A West Conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Green River 0-0, 6-0

Evanston 0-0, 5-1

Rock Springs 0-0, 5-1

Jackson 0-0, 3-4

Kelly Walsh 0-0, 3-4

Natrona 0-0, 1-5

3A action saw no movement in the South Quadrant.

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Mountain View 0-0, 2-4

Pinedale 0-0, 2-4

Star Valley 0-0, 2-5

Lyman 0-0, 1-7

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 0-0, 9-1

Big Piney 0-0, 6-2

Wind River 0-0, 6-2

Kemmerer 0-0, 0-6 (25-game losing streak)

1A action saw Farson-Eden drop to the number four spot in the 1A Southwest Conference.

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 0-0, 6-0

Cokeville 0-0, 5-2

Saratoga 0-0, 5-2

Farson-Eden 0-0, 5-4

Little Snake River 0-0, 3-3