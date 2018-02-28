Latest

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: February 25, 2018

February 28, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming State High School Girls Basketball standings as of February 25, 2018.

4A West

Evanston 9-1, 17-4

Kelly Walsh 7-3, 10-11

Rock Springs 5-5, 12-9

Green River 4-6, 14-7

Natrona County 3-7, 5-16

Jackson 2-8, 7-13

3A West South Quadrant

Star Valley5-1, 8-12

Mountain View 4-2, 9-11

3-3, 11-11

0-6, 1-20

2A Southwest

Wind River 6-0, 21-4

Wyoming Indian 4-2, 20-6

Big Piney 2-4, 16-11

Kemmerer 0-6, 1-21

CTS

1A Southwest

 

Farson-Eden 7-1, 16-9

Saratoga 5-3, 16-9

Encampment 3-5, 17-7

Cokeville 3-5, 12-10

Little Snake River 2-6, 9-16

