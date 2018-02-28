Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: February 25, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming State High School Girls Basketball standings as of February 25, 2018.
4A West
Evanston 9-1, 17-4
Kelly Walsh 7-3, 10-11
Rock Springs 5-5, 12-9
Green River 4-6, 14-7
Natrona County 3-7, 5-16
Jackson 2-8, 7-13
3A West South Quadrant
Star Valley5-1, 8-12
Mountain View 4-2, 9-11
3-3, 11-11
0-6, 1-20
2A Southwest
Wind River 6-0, 21-4
Wyoming Indian 4-2, 20-6
Big Piney 2-4, 16-11
Kemmerer 0-6, 1-21
1A Southwest
Farson-Eden 7-1, 16-9
Saratoga 5-3, 16-9
Encampment 3-5, 17-7
Cokeville 3-5, 12-10
Little Snake River 2-6, 9-16
