Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: January 14, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of January 14, 2018.





In 4A action, Green River remains in the number one spot with Evanston, Rock Springs, Jackson and Kelly Walsh rounding out the top 5 teams in the 4A West Conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Green River 0-0, 10-1

Evanston 0-0, 8-3

Rock Springs 0-0, 7-4

Jackson 0-0, 4-5

Kelly Walsh 0-0, 3-8

Natrona 0-0, 2-9

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Mountain View 1-0, 4-5

Pinedale 0-0, 6-5

Star Valley 0-0, 2-7

Lyman 0-1, 1-10

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 0-0, 12-3

Big Piney 0-0, 11-3

Wind River 0-0, 10-3

Kemmerer 0-0, 0-11

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Farson-Eden 2-0, 8-6

Cokeville 1-1, 8-4

Saratoga 1-2, 7-4

Encampment 1-2, 8-2

Little Snake River 1-2, 4-5 (2 Scores Missing)