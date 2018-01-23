Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: January 21, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of January 21, 2018.

In 4A West action, Evanston moves up to the number one spot, followed by Kelly Walsh and Green River. Rock Springs moves down to the number four spot.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 2-0, 10-3

Kelly Walsh 1-0, 4-8

Green River 1-1, 11-2

Rock Springs 1-1, 8-5

Natrona 0-1, 2-10

Jackson 0-2, 4-7

In 3A West South Quadrant, Star Valley moves into the number one spot with Mountain View dropping to number two, Pinedale and Lyman sit three and four.

3A West South Quadrant:(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Star Valley 2-0, 4-7

Mountain View 2-1, 5-6

Pinedale 1-1, 7-6

Lyman 0-3, 1-12

The 2A Southwest saw Wind River move into the two spot this week.

2A Southwest:(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 2-0, 14-3

Wind River 2-0, 12-3

Big Piney 0-2, 11-5

Kemmerer 0-2, 0-13

The 1A Southwest saw no Saratoga move up to the number two spot, while Cokeville drops to number four from last week.

1A Southwest:(Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Farson-Eden 3-0, 9-6

Saratoga 2-2, 8-4

Encampment 2-2, 9-3

Cokeville 1-2, 9-5

Little Snake River 0-2, 4-9