Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: February 11, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of February 11, 2018.
4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Evanston 6-2, 14-5
Kelly Walsh 5-3, 12-7
Rock Springs 3-4, 10-8
Green River 3-4, 13-5
Jackson 2-5, 6-10
Natrona 1-5, 3-14
3A West
South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Star Valley 3-0, 6-10
Mountain View 2-1,7-10
Pinedale 1-2, 9-10
Lyman 0-3, 1-17
2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Wind River 5-0, 17-4
Wyoming Indian 4-1, 18-4
Big Piney 1-4, 13-9
Kemmerer 0-5, 1-17
1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Farson-Eden 6-0, 13-7
Saratoga 5-3, 12-6
Encampment 3-4, 14-5
Cokeville 2-5, 10-9
Little Snake River 1-5, 6-13
