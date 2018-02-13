Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: February 11, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of February 11, 2018.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 6-2, 14-5

Kelly Walsh 5-3, 12-7

Rock Springs 3-4, 10-8

Green River 3-4, 13-5

Jackson 2-5, 6-10

Natrona 1-5, 3-14

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Star Valley 3-0, 6-10

Mountain View 2-1,7-10

Pinedale 1-2, 9-10

Lyman 0-3, 1-17

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wind River 5-0, 17-4

Wyoming Indian 4-1, 18-4

Big Piney 1-4, 13-9

Kemmerer 0-5, 1-17

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Farson-Eden 6-0, 13-7

Saratoga 5-3, 12-6

Encampment 3-4, 14-5

Cokeville 2-5, 10-9

Little Snake River 1-5, 6-13