Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo Day One Results

Here are the results from Thursday First Go at the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. The Second Go 1st Performance will begin at 8:30 this morning with the 2nd Performance at 6:00 at the Outdoor Arena. The rodeo continues through Saturday

Contestant Hometown 1st Go POLE BENDING 1 Hough, Shay Gillette WY 20.602 2 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY 20.997 3 Graber, Ashley Gillette WY 21.043 4 Phillips, Karissa Rock Springs WY 21.103 5 Hardeman, Hailey Wilson WY 21.295 6 Smith, Jessyka Rock Springs WY 21.324 7 Koltiska, Kade Big Horn WY 21.344 8 Zowada, Anna Sheridan WY 21.379 9 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 21.489 10 Eckhardt, Lacy Lander WY 21.647 BAREBACKS 1 Reiner, Cole Buffalo WY 72 2 Sandvick, Dylan Kaycee WY 66 3 Davis, Thomas Osage WY 60 SADDLE BRONCS 1 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY 70 2 Proffit, Donny Diamondville WY 52 GOAT TYING 1 Thompson, Jacey Yoder WY 6.93 2 Balkenbush, Makenna Story WY 7.26 3 Pollard, Saije Wyarno WY 7.59 4 Beck, Reata Albin WY 7.76 5 Phillips, Karissa Rock Springs WY 7.88 6 Campbell, Elsie Riverton WY 8.74 7 Enos, Madison Riverton WY 8.78 8 Worman, Brooke Laramie WY 9.27 9 Terry, Shaylee McKinnon WY 9.60 10 Clark, Kadra Yoder WY 9.72 STEER WRESTLING 1 Reynolds, Weston Gillette WY 7.78 2 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY 8.80 3 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle WY 15.15 TEAM ROPING 1 Afdahl, Blake Torrington WY 2 Mills, Weston Gillette WY 3 Hales, Kirby Laramie WY 4 Deveraux, Cooper Newcastle WY 5 Williams, Wheaton Big Horn Wy 6 Rowe, Parker Jackson Wy 7 Tarver, Wyatt Gillette WY 8 Wahlert, Owen Gorver CO 9 Anderson, Ellie Meeker CO 10 Bard, Ellie Sheridan Wy REINED COW HORSE 1 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 289.00 2 Kinnison, Clay Grover CO 285.00 3 Kottwitz, Peyton Lusk WY 280.50 4 Beck, Reata Albin WY 269.50 5 Vaughan, Morgan Jackson WY 266.50 6 Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY 262.50 7 Reynolds, Quincy Rozet WY 251.50