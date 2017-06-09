Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo Day One Results

Here are the results from Thursday First Go at the Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. The Second Go 1st Performance will begin at 8:30 this morning with the 2nd Performance at 6:00 at the Outdoor Arena. The rodeo continues through Saturday
|Contestant
|Hometown
|1st Go
|POLE BENDING
|1
|Hough, Shay
|Gillette WY
|20.602
|2
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo WY
|20.997
|3
|Graber, Ashley
|Gillette WY
|21.043
|4
|Phillips, Karissa
|Rock Springs WY
|21.103
|5
|Hardeman, Hailey
|Wilson WY
|21.295
|6
|Smith, Jessyka
|Rock Springs WY
|21.324
|7
|Koltiska, Kade
|Big Horn WY
|21.344
|8
|Zowada, Anna
|Sheridan WY
|21.379
|9
|Kohr, Sage
|Gillette WY
|21.489
|10
|Eckhardt, Lacy
|Lander WY
|21.647
|BAREBACKS
|1
|Reiner, Cole
|Buffalo WY
|72
|2
|Sandvick, Dylan
|Kaycee WY
|66
|3
|Davis, Thomas
|Osage WY
|60
|SADDLE BRONCS
|1
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs WY
|70
|2
|Proffit, Donny
|Diamondville WY
|52
|GOAT TYING
|1
|Thompson, Jacey
|Yoder WY
|6.93
|2
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Story WY
|7.26
|3
|Pollard, Saije
|Wyarno WY
|7.59
|4
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|7.76
|5
|Phillips, Karissa
|Rock Springs WY
|7.88
|6
|Campbell, Elsie
|Riverton WY
|8.74
|7
|Enos, Madison
|Riverton WY
|8.78
|8
|Worman, Brooke
|Laramie WY
|9.27
|9
|Terry, Shaylee
|McKinnon WY
|9.60
|10
|Clark, Kadra
|Yoder WY
|9.72
|STEER WRESTLING
|1
|Reynolds, Weston
|Gillette WY
|7.78
|2
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs WY
|8.80
|3
|Marchant, Teigen
|Newcastle WY
|15.15
|TEAM ROPING
|1
|Afdahl, Blake
|Torrington WY
|2
|Mills, Weston
|Gillette WY
|3
|Hales, Kirby
|Laramie WY
|4
|Deveraux, Cooper
|Newcastle WY
|5
|Williams, Wheaton
|Big Horn Wy
|6
|Rowe, Parker
|Jackson Wy
|7
|Tarver, Wyatt
|Gillette WY
|8
|Wahlert, Owen
|Gorver CO
|9
|Anderson, Ellie
|Meeker CO
|10
|Bard, Ellie
|Sheridan Wy
|REINED COW HORSE
|1
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|289.00
|2
|Kinnison, Clay
|Grover CO
|285.00
|3
|Kottwitz, Peyton
|Lusk WY
|280.50
|4
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|269.50
|5
|Vaughan, Morgan
|Jackson WY
|266.50
|6
|Gibbons, Bailey
|Worland WY
|262.50
|7
|Reynolds, Quincy
|Rozet WY
|251.50
