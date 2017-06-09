Latest

Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo Friday Morning Results

June 9, 2017

Here are the results from this mornings rodeo performance. Rodeo action kicks off again tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Grandstand Arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

POLE BENDING BREAKAWAY

1

 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY

21.162

1

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

2.36

2

 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY

21.498

2

 Enos, Madison Riverton WY

2.98

3

 Graber, Ashley Gillette WY

21.782

3

 Hardeman, Hailey Wilson WY

3.20

4

 Igo, Jayden Gillette WY

21.791

4

 Kelly, Timber Burns WY

3.34

5

 Hoffman, Jenna Sheridan WY

22.039

5

 Beck, Reata Albin WY

3.54

6

 Perry, Gracie Wilson WY

22.453

6

 Clark, Kadra Yoder WY

3.73

7

 Koske Hadley Jelm WY

22.829

7

 Winchell, Libby Scottsbluff WY

3.77

8

 George, Morgan Yampa CO

23.195

8

 Cunningham, Delani Sheridan WY

3.83

9

 Morrison, MacKenzie Rozet WY

23.293

9

 McNamee, Jordyn Hulett WY

3.87

10

 Wheeler, Alexis Laramie WY

23.458

10

 Oliver, Kaelie Douglas WY

3.90
GOAT TYING

1

 Phillips, Karissa Rock Springs WY

7.92

 TIE DOWN CALF ROPING

2

 Pollard, Saije Wyarno WY

8.17

1

 Britton, Matt Wheatland WY

9.64

3

 Terry, Shaylee McKinnon WY

8.49

2

 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle WY

9.85

4

 Enos, Madison Riverton WY

10.44

3

 Hadley, TC Wheatland WY

10.46

5

 Campbell, Elsie Riverton WY

10.49

4

 Johnson, Kellan Casper WY

10.95

6

 Cunningham, Bailey Sheridan WY

10.84

5

 Caldwell, Cody Gillette WY

12.60

7

 Matthews, Rylee Jo Lusk WY

11.64

6

 Tysdal, Davin Newcastle WY

14.96

8

 Larson. Abigail Kemmerer WY

18.06

7

 Rowe, Parker Jackson WY

19.46

8

 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY

19.55
BULL RIDING

9

 Nunn, Logan Lovell WY

21.59

1

 Hays, Kaegan Riverton WY

56.00

10

 Reynolds, Weston Gillette WY

24.41
BARRELS

1

 Bradley, Karson Big Piney WY

17.751

2

 George, Morgan Yampa CO

17.754

3

 Koltiska, Kade Big Horn WY

17.795

4

 Locke, Kady Casper WY

17.865

5

 Zowada, Anna Sheridan WY

17.932

6

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

17.939

7

 Balkenbush, Makenna Story WY

17.961

8

 Adamson, Shaylee Arvada WY

17.980

9

 Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY

18.174

10

 Oedekoven, Danielle Gillette WY

18.223
TEAM ROPING

1

 Williams, Wheaton Big Horn WY Johnson, Jerren Casper Wy

11.31

2

 Hardeman, Hailey Jackson Wy Coyle, Levi Riverton Wy

12.63

3

 Klinglesmith, Lori Ann Rock Springs WY Dickinson, Ira Rock Splrings WY

13.91

4

 Berger, Aubrey Saragota WY Berger, Kaden Laramie WY

16.55

5

 Clark, Kadra Yoder Wy Griffis, Stetson Wheatland Wy

17.31
BOYS CUTTING-1st Go GIRLS CUTTING-2nd Go

1

 Lipps, Johnathon Casper WY

71.00

1

 Winsor, Ayanah Kaycee WY

72

2

 York, Kasen Saratoga WY

68.00

2

 Whitman, Rylee Big Piney WY

71

3

 Bray, Weston Casper WY

67.00

3

 Bray, Shae Casper WY

69

4

 Hayden,Hunter Gillette WY

66.00

4

 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY

68

5-6

 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY

61

5-6

 Teppo, Ainya FARSON WY

61
REINED COW HORSE-2nd Go

1

 York, Kasen Saratoga WY

285.00

2

 Kottwitz, Peyton Lusk WY

281.50

3

 Kinnison, Clay Grover CO

282.50

4

 Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY

269.00

5

 Beck, Reata Albin WY

267.50

6

 Vaughan, Morgan Jackson WY

272.50

7

 Reynolds, Quincy Rozet WY

261.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

