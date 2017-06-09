Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo Friday Morning Results

Here are the results from this mornings rodeo performance. Rodeo action kicks off again tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Grandstand Arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Contestant Hometown 2nd Go Contestant Hometown 2nd Go POLE BENDING BREAKAWAY 1 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY 21.162 1 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY 2.36 2 Kohr, Sage Gillette WY 21.498 2 Enos, Madison Riverton WY 2.98 3 Graber, Ashley Gillette WY 21.782 3 Hardeman, Hailey Wilson WY 3.20 4 Igo, Jayden Gillette WY 21.791 4 Kelly, Timber Burns WY 3.34 5 Hoffman, Jenna Sheridan WY 22.039 5 Beck, Reata Albin WY 3.54 6 Perry, Gracie Wilson WY 22.453 6 Clark, Kadra Yoder WY 3.73 7 Koske Hadley Jelm WY 22.829 7 Winchell, Libby Scottsbluff WY 3.77 8 George, Morgan Yampa CO 23.195 8 Cunningham, Delani Sheridan WY 3.83 9 Morrison, MacKenzie Rozet WY 23.293 9 McNamee, Jordyn Hulett WY 3.87 10 Wheeler, Alexis Laramie WY 23.458 10 Oliver, Kaelie Douglas WY 3.90 GOAT TYING 1 Phillips, Karissa Rock Springs WY 7.92 TIE DOWN CALF ROPING 2 Pollard, Saije Wyarno WY 8.17 1 Britton, Matt Wheatland WY 9.64 3 Terry, Shaylee McKinnon WY 8.49 2 Marchant, Teigen Newcastle WY 9.85 4 Enos, Madison Riverton WY 10.44 3 Hadley, TC Wheatland WY 10.46 5 Campbell, Elsie Riverton WY 10.49 4 Johnson, Kellan Casper WY 10.95 6 Cunningham, Bailey Sheridan WY 10.84 5 Caldwell, Cody Gillette WY 12.60 7 Matthews, Rylee Jo Lusk WY 11.64 6 Tysdal, Davin Newcastle WY 14.96 8 Larson. Abigail Kemmerer WY 18.06 7 Rowe, Parker Jackson WY 19.46 8 Dickinson, Ira Rock Springs WY 19.55 BULL RIDING 9 Nunn, Logan Lovell WY 21.59 1 Hays, Kaegan Riverton WY 56.00 10 Reynolds, Weston Gillette WY 24.41 BARRELS 1 Bradley, Karson Big Piney WY 17.751 2 George, Morgan Yampa CO 17.754 3 Koltiska, Kade Big Horn WY 17.795 4 Locke, Kady Casper WY 17.865 5 Zowada, Anna Sheridan WY 17.932 6 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY 17.939 7 Balkenbush, Makenna Story WY 17.961 8 Adamson, Shaylee Arvada WY 17.980 9 Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY 18.174 10 Oedekoven, Danielle Gillette WY 18.223 TEAM ROPING 1 Williams, Wheaton Big Horn WY Johnson, Jerren Casper Wy 11.31 2 Hardeman, Hailey Jackson Wy Coyle, Levi Riverton Wy 12.63 3 Klinglesmith, Lori Ann Rock Springs WY Dickinson, Ira Rock Splrings WY 13.91 4 Berger, Aubrey Saragota WY Berger, Kaden Laramie WY 16.55 5 Clark, Kadra Yoder Wy Griffis, Stetson Wheatland Wy 17.31 BOYS CUTTING-1st Go GIRLS CUTTING-2nd Go 1 Lipps, Johnathon Casper WY 71.00 1 Winsor, Ayanah Kaycee WY 72 2 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 68.00 2 Whitman, Rylee Big Piney WY 71 3 Bray, Weston Casper WY 67.00 3 Bray, Shae Casper WY 69 4 Hayden,Hunter Gillette WY 66.00 4 Rives, Taylor Buffalo WY 68 5-6 Ilgen, Emmy Sheridan WY 61 5-6 Teppo, Ainya FARSON WY 61 REINED COW HORSE-2nd Go 1 York, Kasen Saratoga WY 285.00 2 Kottwitz, Peyton Lusk WY 281.50 3 Kinnison, Clay Grover CO 282.50 4 Gibbons, Bailey Worland WY 269.00 5 Beck, Reata Albin WY 267.50 6 Vaughan, Morgan Jackson WY 272.50 7 Reynolds, Quincy Rozet WY 261.50