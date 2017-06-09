Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo Friday Morning Results

Here are the results from this mornings rodeo performance. Rodeo action kicks off again tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Grandstand Arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
|Contestant
|Hometown
|
2nd Go
|Contestant
|Hometown
|
2nd Go
|POLE BENDING
|BREAKAWAY
|
1
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo WY
|
21.162
|
1
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
2.36
|
2
|Kohr, Sage
|Gillette WY
|
21.498
|
2
|Enos, Madison
|Riverton WY
|
2.98
|
3
|Graber, Ashley
|Gillette WY
|
21.782
|
3
|Hardeman, Hailey
|Wilson WY
|
3.20
|
4
|Igo, Jayden
|Gillette WY
|
21.791
|
4
|Kelly, Timber
|Burns WY
|
3.34
|
5
|Hoffman, Jenna
|Sheridan WY
|
22.039
|
5
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|
3.54
|
6
|Perry, Gracie
|Wilson WY
|
22.453
|
6
|Clark, Kadra
|Yoder WY
|
3.73
|
7
|Koske Hadley
|Jelm WY
|
22.829
|
7
|Winchell, Libby
|Scottsbluff WY
|
3.77
|
8
|George, Morgan
|Yampa CO
|
23.195
|
8
|Cunningham, Delani
|Sheridan WY
|
3.83
|
9
|Morrison, MacKenzie
|Rozet WY
|
23.293
|
9
|McNamee, Jordyn
|Hulett WY
|
3.87
|
10
|Wheeler, Alexis
|Laramie WY
|
23.458
|
10
|Oliver, Kaelie
|Douglas WY
|
3.90
|GOAT TYING
|
1
|Phillips, Karissa
|Rock Springs WY
|
7.92
|TIE DOWN CALF ROPING
|
2
|Pollard, Saije
|Wyarno WY
|
8.17
|
1
|Britton, Matt
|Wheatland WY
|
9.64
|
3
|Terry, Shaylee
|McKinnon WY
|
8.49
|
2
|Marchant, Teigen
|Newcastle WY
|
9.85
|
4
|Enos, Madison
|Riverton WY
|
10.44
|
3
|Hadley, TC
|Wheatland WY
|
10.46
|
5
|Campbell, Elsie
|Riverton WY
|
10.49
|
4
|Johnson, Kellan
|Casper WY
|
10.95
|
6
|Cunningham, Bailey
|Sheridan WY
|
10.84
|
5
|Caldwell, Cody
|Gillette WY
|
12.60
|
7
|Matthews, Rylee Jo
|Lusk WY
|
11.64
|
6
|Tysdal, Davin
|Newcastle WY
|
14.96
|
8
|Larson. Abigail
|Kemmerer WY
|
18.06
|
7
|Rowe, Parker
|Jackson WY
|
19.46
|
8
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Springs WY
|
19.55
|BULL RIDING
|
9
|Nunn, Logan
|Lovell WY
|
21.59
|
1
|Hays, Kaegan
|Riverton WY
|
56.00
|
10
|Reynolds, Weston
|Gillette WY
|
24.41
|BARRELS
|
1
|Bradley, Karson
|Big Piney WY
|
17.751
|
2
|George, Morgan
|Yampa CO
|
17.754
|
3
|Koltiska, Kade
|Big Horn WY
|
17.795
|
4
|Locke, Kady
|Casper WY
|
17.865
|
5
|Zowada, Anna
|Sheridan WY
|
17.932
|
6
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
17.939
|
7
|Balkenbush, Makenna
|Story WY
|
17.961
|
8
|Adamson, Shaylee
|Arvada WY
|
17.980
|
9
|Gibbons, Bailey
|Worland WY
|
18.174
|
10
|Oedekoven, Danielle
|Gillette WY
|
18.223
|TEAM ROPING
|
1
|Williams, Wheaton
|Big Horn WY
|Johnson, Jerren
|Casper Wy
|
11.31
|
2
|Hardeman, Hailey
|Jackson Wy
|Coyle, Levi
|Riverton Wy
|
12.63
|
3
|Klinglesmith, Lori Ann
|Rock Springs WY
|Dickinson, Ira
|Rock Splrings WY
|
13.91
|
4
|Berger, Aubrey
|Saragota WY
|Berger, Kaden
|Laramie WY
|
16.55
|
5
|Clark, Kadra
|Yoder Wy
|Griffis, Stetson
|Wheatland Wy
|
17.31
|BOYS CUTTING-1st Go
|GIRLS CUTTING-2nd Go
|
1
|Lipps, Johnathon
|Casper WY
|
71.00
|
1
|Winsor, Ayanah
|Kaycee WY
|
72
|
2
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|
68.00
|
2
|Whitman, Rylee
|Big Piney WY
|
71
|
3
|Bray, Weston
|Casper WY
|
67.00
|
3
|Bray, Shae
|Casper WY
|
69
|
4
|Hayden,Hunter
|Gillette WY
|
66.00
|
4
|Rives, Taylor
|Buffalo WY
|
68
|
5-6
|Ilgen, Emmy
|Sheridan WY
|
61
|
5-6
|Teppo, Ainya
|FARSON WY
|
61
|REINED COW HORSE-2nd Go
|
1
|York, Kasen
|Saratoga WY
|
285.00
|
2
|Kottwitz, Peyton
|Lusk WY
|
281.50
|
3
|Kinnison, Clay
|Grover CO
|
282.50
|
4
|Gibbons, Bailey
|Worland WY
|
269.00
|
5
|Beck, Reata
|Albin WY
|
267.50
|
6
|Vaughan, Morgan
|Jackson WY
|
272.50
|
7
|Reynolds, Quincy
|Rozet WY
|
261.50
