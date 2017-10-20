Wyoming High School Football Playoff Breakdown

The first round of the High School Football Playoffs begins next Friday. Here are your playoff games according to wyopreps.com.

4A First Round

First round 4A action begins on Friday October 27 with #8 Cheyenne Central will face off against #1 Sheridan in Sheridan, #5 Thunder Basin will travel to Casper to take on the #4 Kelly Walsh, #6 Rock Springs will travel to #3 Cheyenne East, #7 Laramie plays #2 Natrona County.

4A Semi Finals

Semi-Final action takes place Friday November 3 with the winner of Cheyenne Central/Sheridan will face the winner of Thunder Basin/Kelly Walsh.

The winner of Rock Springs/Cheyenne East will face the winner of Laramie/Natrona.

3A First Round

First round 3A action will begin on Friday October 27 with a coin toss between Buffalo, Douglas and Rawlins to determine the #2,3 and 4 seeds for the East.

#4w Worland will face #1e Torrington, #3e Buffalo/Douglas/Rawlins will play #2w Green River, #3w Cody will be at #3 Buffalo/Douglas/Rawlins, #4e Buffalo/Douglas/Rawlins will be at #1w Star Valley.

3A Semi Finals

3A Semi Final Matchups are yet to be determined.

2A First Round

First round 2A action begins Friday October 27 with #4w Lovell at #1e Glenrock, #3e Newcastle at #2w Big Piney, #3w Greybull at #2e Wheatland, #4e Thermopolis at #1w Mountain View.

2A Semi Finals

2A Semi Final action will see the winner of Lovell/Glenrock facing the winner of Newcastle/Big Piney and the winner of Greybull/Wheatland facing the winner of Thermopolis/Mountain View.

1A First Round

First round 1A action begins Friday October 27, 2017 with #4w Saratoga at #1e Pine Bluffs, #3e Upton-Sundance at #2w Rocky Mountain, #3w Wind River at #2e Big Horn, #4e Southeast at #1w Cokeville.

1A Semi Finals

1A Semi Finals will see the winner of Saratoga/Pine Bluffs facing the winner of Upton-Sundance-Rocky Mountain and the winner of Wind River/Big Horn facing the winner of Southeast/Cokeville.

6 Man First Round

First round 6 Man will take place Friday October 27 with #4w Meeteetse at #1e Kaycee. No other matchups can be determined at this time until after the Farson-Eden/Little Snake River and Midwest/Hanna Elk Mountain Games this afternoon.