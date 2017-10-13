Latest

Wyoming High School Football Scores: October 13, 2017

October 13, 2017

Here are the wyopreps.com scores from tonights Football action from across the state.

Fiesta

4A

Sheridan

55

Laramie

14

Natrona

63

Cheyenne Central

20

Rock Springs

6

Cheyenne East

31

Kelly Walsh

21

Thunder Basin

7

Cheyenne South

53

Campbell County

27

3A

Powell

7

Star Valley

40

Torrington

59

Rawlins

8

Green River

62

Jackson

44

Lander

14

Douglas

27

Evanston

0

Worland

14

Riverton

49

Buffalo

24

John Bunning

2A

Glenrock

48

Moorcroft

6

Kemmerer

0

Mountain View

41

Newcastle

34

Wheatland

40

Greybull

Lyman

Saturday 2 p.m.

Pinedale

21

Lovell

35

Thermopolis

24

Burns

20

1A

Windriver

0

Cokeville

37

Southeast

6

Pine Bluffs

41

Upton-Sundance

38

Tongue River

7

Rocky Mountain

43

Saratoga

14

Lusk

8

Wright

20

Shoshoni

2

Wyoming Indian

0

Forfeit

6-Man

Kaycee

68

Midwest

0

Riverside

Farson-Eden

Saturday Noon

Little Snake River

38

Burlington

49

Hanna Elk Mountain

84

Normative Services

19

Ten Sleep

Meeteetse

Unavailable As Of Press Time

Lingle Ft. Laramie

Hulett

Saturday 2 p.m.

St. Stephens

Dubois

Saturday Noon

Guernsey-Sunrise

2

Rock River

0

Forfeit

Inter-Class

2A Big Piney

21

1A Big Horn

39
