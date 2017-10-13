Wyoming High School Football Scores: October 13, 2017

Here are the wyopreps.com scores from tonights Football action from across the state.
4A
|
Sheridan
|
55
|
Laramie
|
14
|
Natrona
|
63
|
Cheyenne Central
|
20
|
Rock Springs
|
6
|
Cheyenne East
|
31
|
Kelly Walsh
|
21
|
Thunder Basin
|
7
|
Cheyenne South
|
53
|
Campbell County
|
27
3A
|
Powell
|
7
|
Star Valley
|
40
|
Torrington
|
59
|
Rawlins
|
8
|
Green River
|
62
|
Jackson
|
44
|
Lander
|
14
|
Douglas
|
27
|
Evanston
|
0
|
Worland
|
14
|
Riverton
|
49
|
Buffalo
|
24
2A
|
Glenrock
|
48
|
Moorcroft
|
6
|
Kemmerer
|
0
|
Mountain View
|
41
|
Newcastle
|
34
|
Wheatland
|
40
|
Greybull
|
Lyman
|
Saturday 2 p.m.
|
Pinedale
|
21
|
Lovell
|
35
|
Thermopolis
|
24
|
Burns
|
20
1A
|
Windriver
|
0
|
Cokeville
|
37
|
Southeast
|
6
|
Pine Bluffs
|
41
|
Upton-Sundance
|
38
|
Tongue River
|
7
|
Rocky Mountain
|
43
|
Saratoga
|
14
|
Lusk
|
8
|
Wright
|
20
|
Shoshoni
|
2
|
Wyoming Indian
|
0
|
Forfeit
6-Man
|
Kaycee
|
68
|
Midwest
|
0
|
Riverside
|
Farson-Eden
|
Saturday Noon
|
Little Snake River
|
38
|
Burlington
|
49
|
Hanna Elk Mountain
|
84
|
Normative Services
|
19
|
Ten Sleep
|
Meeteetse
|
Unavailable As Of Press Time
|
Lingle Ft. Laramie
|
Hulett
|
Saturday 2 p.m.
|
St. Stephens
|
Dubois
|
Saturday Noon
|
Guernsey-Sunrise
|
2
|
Rock River
|
0
|
Forfeit
Inter-Class
|
2A Big Piney
|
21
|
1A Big Horn
|
39
