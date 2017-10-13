Wyoming High School Football Scores: October 13, 2017

Here are the wyopreps.com scores from tonights Football action from across the state.

4A

Sheridan 55 Laramie 14 Natrona 63 Cheyenne Central 20 Rock Springs 6 Cheyenne East 31 Kelly Walsh 21 Thunder Basin 7 Cheyenne South 53 Campbell County 27

3A

Powell 7 Star Valley 40 Torrington 59 Rawlins 8 Green River 62 Jackson 44 Lander 14 Douglas 27 Evanston 0 Worland 14 Riverton 49 Buffalo 24

2A

Glenrock 48 Moorcroft 6 Kemmerer 0 Mountain View 41 Newcastle 34 Wheatland 40 Greybull Lyman Saturday 2 p.m. Pinedale 21 Lovell 35 Thermopolis 24 Burns 20

1A

Windriver 0 Cokeville 37 Southeast 6 Pine Bluffs 41 Upton-Sundance 38 Tongue River 7 Rocky Mountain 43 Saratoga 14 Lusk 8 Wright 20 Shoshoni 2 Wyoming Indian 0 Forfeit

6-Man

Kaycee 68 Midwest 0 Riverside Farson-Eden Saturday Noon Little Snake River 38 Burlington 49 Hanna Elk Mountain 84 Normative Services 19 Ten Sleep Meeteetse Unavailable As Of Press Time Lingle Ft. Laramie Hulett Saturday 2 p.m. St. Stephens Dubois Saturday Noon Guernsey-Sunrise 2 Rock River 0 Forfeit

Inter-Class

2A Big Piney 21 1A Big Horn 39