Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 15, 2017

September 15, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com High School Football scores from tonights action across the state.

4A

Cheyenne East 47 Cheyenne South 0 Game was called at halftime

Natrona County Laramie Score was unavailable by press time

Sheridan 45 Thunder Basin 20

Rock Springs 14 Kelly Walsh 21

Campbell County 13 Cheyenne Central 66

 

3A

Powell 0 Buffalo 26

Green River 40 Worland 13

Star Valley 62 Evanston 7

Jackson 22 Cody 57

2A

Big Piney 36 Greybull 21

Lovell 0 Mountain View 31

Pinedale 20 Kemmerer 0

Moorecroft 6 Rapid City, SD Sophomores 16

1A

Pine Bluff 22 Big Horn 21 Game was won in overtime

Lusk 8 Upton-Sundance 48

Southeast Wright Score was unavailable by press time

Shoshoni 0 Tongue River 48

Wyoming Indian 0 Riverton JV 41

Rocky Mountain 9 Natrona County Sophomores 9 Called at halftime for lightning

Inter-Class

3A Douglas 36 2A Wheatland 0

3A Torrington 55 2A Newcastle 10

2A Glenrock 48 3A Riverton 50

2A Thermopolis 0 3A Lander 12

3A Rawlins 49 1A Wind River 0

2A Lyman 6 1A Cokeville 35

1A Saratoga 6 2A Burns 42

6-Man

Kaycee 2 Rock River 0 FOREFIT

St. Stephens 20 Farson-Eden 88

Little Snake River Meeteetse Saturday Noon

Ten Sleep 0 Burlington 44

Guernsey-Sunrise Midwest 58

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 75 Normative Services 7

Riverside 33 Dubois 6

Hanna Elk Mountain Hulett Saturday 3 p.m.

