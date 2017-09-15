Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 15, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com High School Football scores from tonights action across the state.
4A
Cheyenne East 47 Cheyenne South 0 Game was called at halftime
Natrona County Laramie Score was unavailable by press time
Sheridan 45 Thunder Basin 20
Rock Springs 14 Kelly Walsh 21
Campbell County 13 Cheyenne Central 66
3A
Powell 0 Buffalo 26
Green River 40 Worland 13
Star Valley 62 Evanston 7
Jackson 22 Cody 57
2A
Big Piney 36 Greybull 21
Lovell 0 Mountain View 31
Pinedale 20 Kemmerer 0
Moorecroft 6 Rapid City, SD Sophomores 16
1A
Pine Bluff 22 Big Horn 21 Game was won in overtime
Lusk 8 Upton-Sundance 48
Southeast Wright Score was unavailable by press time
Shoshoni 0 Tongue River 48
Wyoming Indian 0 Riverton JV 41
Rocky Mountain 9 Natrona County Sophomores 9 Called at halftime for lightning
Inter-Class
3A Douglas 36 2A Wheatland 0
3A Torrington 55 2A Newcastle 10
2A Glenrock 48 3A Riverton 50
2A Thermopolis 0 3A Lander 12
3A Rawlins 49 1A Wind River 0
2A Lyman 6 1A Cokeville 35
1A Saratoga 6 2A Burns 42
6-Man
Kaycee 2 Rock River 0 FOREFIT
St. Stephens 20 Farson-Eden 88
Little Snake River Meeteetse Saturday Noon
Ten Sleep 0 Burlington 44
Guernsey-Sunrise Midwest 58
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 75 Normative Services 7
Riverside 33 Dubois 6
Hanna Elk Mountain Hulett Saturday 3 p.m.
