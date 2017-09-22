Here are your wyopreps.com Football scores from tonights action across the state.
4A
|
Kelly Walsh
|
7
|
Sheridan
|
30
|
Cheyenne East
|
7
|
Natrona
|
14
|
Rock Springs
|
39
|
Cheyenne South
|
13
|
Thunder Basin
|
47
|
Campbell County
|
0
|
Laramie
|
23
|
Cheyenne Central
|
13
3A
|
Worland
|
0
|
Star Valley
|
42
|
Cody
|
13
|
Green River
|
21
|
Rawlins
|
18
|
Buffalo
|
6
|
Riverton
|20
|
Douglas
|34
|
Lander
|
7
|
Torrington
|
52
|
Evanston
|
14
|
Powell
|
7
2A
|
Newcastle
|
21
|
Glenrock
|
49
|
Big Piney
|
34
|
Kemmerer
|
12
|
Greybull
|
24
|
Pinedale
|
14
|
Lyman
|
12
|
Lovell
|
0
|
Thermopolis
|
14
|
Wheatland
|
35
|
Burns
|
0
|
Moorecroft
|
28
1A
|
Cokeville
|
26
|
Rocky Mountain
|
6
|
Tongue River
|
6
|
Pine Bluffs
|
51
|
Wright
|
6
|
Upton-Sundance
|
61
|
Big Horn
|
38
|
Lusk
|
0
|
Cheyenne Central JV
|
Southeast
|Canceled
|
Wyoming Indian
|6
|
Saratoga
|
47
|
Wind River
|
35
|
Shoshoni
|
0
6-Man
|
Hulett
|
80
|
Kaycee
|
0
|
Farson-Eden
|
Ten Sleep
|
Saturday 2 p.m
|
Dubois
|
0
|
Little Snake River
|
76
|
Burlington
|
88
|
St. Stephens
|
33
|
Midwest
|
47
|
Lingle Ft. Laramie
|
11
|
Normative Services
|
6
|
Guernsey-Sunrise
|
78
|
Meeteetse
|38
|
Riverside
|37
|
Hanna Elk Mountain
|
2
|
Rock River
|
0 Forefit
|
Cheyenne South JV
|
Hanna Elk Mountain
|
Saturday 2 p.m.
Inter-Class
|
2A Mountain View
|
40
|
Jackson
|
6
Be the first to comment on "Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 22, 2017"