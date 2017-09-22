Latest

Wyoming High School Football Scores: September 22, 2017

September 22, 2017

Here are your wyopreps.com Football scores from tonights action across the state.

4A

Kelly Walsh

7

Sheridan

30

Cheyenne East

7

Natrona

14

Rock Springs

39

Cheyenne South

13

Thunder Basin

47

Campbell County

0

Laramie

23

Cheyenne Central

13

3A

Worland

0

Star Valley

42

Cody

13

Green River

21

Rawlins

18

Buffalo

6

Riverton

  20

Douglas

  34

Lander

7

Torrington

52

Evanston

14

Powell

7

2A

Newcastle

21

Glenrock

49

Big Piney

34

Kemmerer

12

Greybull

24

Pinedale

14

Lyman

12

Lovell

0

Thermopolis

14

Wheatland

35

Burns

0

Moorecroft

28

1A

Cokeville

26

Rocky Mountain

6

Tongue River

6

Pine Bluffs

51

Wright

6

Upton-Sundance

61

Big Horn

38

Lusk

0

Cheyenne Central JV

Southeast

  Canceled

Wyoming Indian

  6

Saratoga

47

Wind River

35

Shoshoni

0

6-Man

Hulett

80

Kaycee

0

Farson-Eden

Ten Sleep

Saturday 2 p.m

Dubois

0

Little Snake River

76

Burlington

88

St. Stephens

33

Midwest

47

Lingle Ft. Laramie

11

Normative Services

6

Guernsey-Sunrise

78

Meeteetse

  38

Riverside

 37

Hanna Elk Mountain

2

Rock River

0 Forefit

Cheyenne South JV

Hanna Elk Mountain

Saturday 2 p.m.

Inter-Class

2A Mountain View

40

Jackson

6
