Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Rankings: December 24, 2017

Wyopreps.com has released the ranking for High School Girls Basketball as of December 24, 2017.

In 4A action, Green River moves from third to second, while Rock Springs drops to fifth. Evanston remains in the number one spot in the 4A West conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 0-0, 5-1

Green River 0-0, 5-2

Kelly Walsh 0-0, 5-2

Natrona 0-0, 4-2

Rock Springs 0-0, 4-2

Jackson 0-0, 1-6

3A action saw no movement in the South Quadrant.

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 0-0, 6-0

Mountain View 0-0, 4-2

Star Valley 0-0, 2-5

Pinedale 0-0, 0-6

2A action saw no movement in the 2A Southwest Conference.

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 0-0, 6-2

Big Piney 0-0, 5-3

Wind River 0-0, 3-4 (1 score missing)

Kemmerer 0-0, 1-5

1A action saw no movement in the 1A Southwest Conference.

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 0-0, 6-0

Little Snake River 0-0, 5-1

Cokeville 0-0, 4-2 (1 score missing)

Farson-Eden 0-0, 5-4

Saratoga 0-0, 3-4