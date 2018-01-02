Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: December 31, 2017

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of December 31, 2017.

There has been no movement in the 4A West Conference from last week.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Evanston 0-0, 5-1

Green River 0-0, 5-2

Kelly Walsh 0-0, 5-2

Natrona 0-0, 4-2

Rock Springs 0-0, 4-2

Jackson 0-0, 1-6

3A action saw no movement in the South Quadrant.

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 0-0, 7-0

Mountain View 0-0, 4-2

Star Valley 0-0, 2-5

Pinedale 0-0, 0-6

2A action saw no movement in the 2A Southwest Conference.

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 0-0, 7-3

Big Piney 0-0, 5-3

Wind River 0-0, 3-4 (1 score missing)

Kemmerer 0-0, 1-5

1A action saw no movement in the 1A Southwest Conference.

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 0-0, 6-0

Little Snake River 0-0, 5-1

Cokeville 0-0, 4-2 (1 score missing)

Farson-Eden 0-0, 5-4

Saratoga 0-0, 3-4