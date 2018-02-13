Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 11, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of February 11, 2018.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Kelly Walsh 6-0, 13-4

Evanston 6-1, 14-4

Natrona 3-3, 9-8

Rock Springs 3-4, 9-9

Jackson 2-5, 5-11

Green River 0-7, 6-13

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 3-0, 16-1

Star Valley 2-1, 8-8

Mountain View 1-2, 13-4

Pinedale 0-3, 3-16

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 5-0, 15-7

Big Piney 3-2, 12-9

Wind River 2-3, 9-11

Kemmerer 0-5, 1-17

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 6-1, 18-1

Little Snake River 5-1, 14-5

Cokeville 4-3, 12-7

Farson-Eden 2-4, 9-11

Saratoga 0-8, 3-15