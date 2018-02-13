Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 11, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of February 11, 2018.
4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Kelly Walsh 6-0, 13-4
Evanston 6-1, 14-4
Natrona 3-3, 9-8
Rock Springs 3-4, 9-9
Jackson 2-5, 5-11
Green River 0-7, 6-13
3A West
South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Lyman 3-0, 16-1
Star Valley 2-1, 8-8
Mountain View 1-2, 13-4
Pinedale 0-3, 3-16
2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Wyoming Indian 5-0, 15-7
Big Piney 3-2, 12-9
Wind River 2-3, 9-11
Kemmerer 0-5, 1-17
1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)
Encampment 6-1, 18-1
Little Snake River 5-1, 14-5
Cokeville 4-3, 12-7
Farson-Eden 2-4, 9-11
Saratoga 0-8, 3-15
