Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 25, 2018

February 28, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming State High School Girls Basketball standings as of February 25, 2018.

4A West

Kelly Walsh 10-0, 17-4

Evanston 7-3, 15-6

Natrona County 6-4, 12-9

Rock Springs 5-5, 11-10

Jackson 2-8, 5-15

Green River 0-10, 6-16

3A West South Quadrant

Lyman 6-0, 19-1

Mountain View 3-3, 15-5

Star Valley 3-3, 10-10

Pinedale 0-6, 3-19

2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 6-0, 19-7

BIg Piney 4-2, 13-11

Wind River 2-4, 11-14

Kemmerer 0-6, 2-21

CTS

1A Southwest

Little Snake River 7-1, 18-7

Encampment 6-2, 20-3

Cokeville 5-3, 17-7

Farson-Eden 2-6, 10-15

Saratoga 0-8, 4-17

