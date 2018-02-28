Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 25, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the Wyoming State High School Girls Basketball standings as of February 25, 2018.
4A West
Kelly Walsh 10-0, 17-4
Evanston 7-3, 15-6
Natrona County 6-4, 12-9
Rock Springs 5-5, 11-10
Jackson 2-8, 5-15
Green River 0-10, 6-16
3A West South Quadrant
Lyman 6-0, 19-1
Mountain View 3-3, 15-5
Star Valley 3-3, 10-10
Pinedale 0-6, 3-19
2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 6-0, 19-7
BIg Piney 4-2, 13-11
Wind River 2-4, 11-14
Kemmerer 0-6, 2-21
1A Southwest
Little Snake River 7-1, 18-7
Encampment 6-2, 20-3
Cokeville 5-3, 17-7
Farson-Eden 2-6, 10-15
Saratoga 0-8, 4-17
