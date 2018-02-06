Latest

Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 5, 2018

February 6, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of February 5, 2018.

In 4A action, Kelly Walsh and Evanston remains one and two. Rock Springs moves down one to fourth with Natrona moving to the third spot.. Jackson and Green River round out the top six in the 4A West Conference.

4A West: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Kelly Walsh 5-0, 12-4

Evanston 4-1, 12-4

Natrona 3-2, 9-7

Rock Springs 2-3, 8-8

Jackson 1-4, 4-10

Green River 0-5, 6-11

3A west action saw no movement this week.

3A West

South Quadrant: (Quadrant Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Lyman 3-0, 15-0

Star Valley 2-1, 7-7

Mountain View 1-2, 11-4

Pinedale 0-3, 3-14

2A Southwest saw no movement.

2A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Wyoming Indian 3-0, 13-5

Big Piney 2-1, 11-8

Wind River 1-2, 8-10

Kemmerer 0-3, 1-15

1A Southwest saw no movement.

1A Southwest: (Conference Record listed first, then Overall Record)

Encampment 6-1, 15-1

Little Snake River  3-1, 12-5

Cokeville 4-2, 12-6

Farson-Eden 2-4, 9-11
Saratoga 0-7, 3-13
